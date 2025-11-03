Advertisement
World & Nation

Avalanche on Nepal mountain Yalung Ri kills 7 including foreign climbers

By Binaj Gurubacharya
KATHMANDU, Nepal — An avalanche swept through a camp on Mount Yalung Ri in Nepal on Monday and killed five foreign climbers and two Nepali guides, officials said.

Armed Police Force spokesperson Shailendra Thapa said five other people were hurt at the base camp, located at 16,070 feet.

The nationalities and identities of the foreign climbers were yet to be confirmed.

Weather has been deteriorating since last week in Nepal, with snowstorms reported on the mountains.

Rescuers were reaching the site on foot. A rescue helicopter attempted to reach the site but bad weather forced it to turn back. Thapa said it will try again Tuesday at dawn.

Mount Yalung Ri is an 18,370-foot peak. It is considered a mountain for beginners with no previous experience in climbing high mountains.

Nepal is home to eight of the world’s 14 tallest mountains, including Mount Everest. Spring is the most popular climbing season, when weather is favorable on those tall peaks.

However, hundreds of foreign climbers come to climb smaller peaks during the autumn months between the rainy monsoon months and winter.

Gurubacharya writes for the Associated Press.

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

