Don't Miss
Your morning catch up: Proposition 50 is in YOUR hands, airport delays worsen in SoCal and more big stories
Advertisement
World & Nation

Peru breaks diplomatic relations with Mexico over asylum claim of former prime minister

Peruvian former Prime Minister Betssy Chavez arrives for her trial on charges of rebellion and conspiracy against the state
Peruvian former Prime Minister Betssy Chavez arrives for her trial on charges of rebellion and conspiracy against the state at a police base on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, March 18, 2025.
(Martin Mejia / Associated Press)
Associated Press
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Peru severed relations with Mexico after granting asylum to ex-Prime Minister Betssy Chávez, accused of aiding ex-President Pedro Castillo’s failed 2022 coup attempt.
  • Authorities accuse Chávez of being an accomplice in Castillo’s attempt to dissolve Congress and declare emergency rule, seeking up to 25 years in prison.
  • The diplomatic rupture escalates tensions stemming from Mexico’s previous asylum grants to Castillo and his family, whom Peru says Mexico has interfered to protect.

LIMA, Peru — Peru’s government announced the country was severing diplomatic relations with Mexico over the asylum claim of former Peruvian Prime Minister Betssy Chávez, who is under investigation for rebellion.

Peruvian Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela told reporters Monday that Mexico’s decision to grant Chávez asylum at its embassy in Peru’s capital, Lima, constituted an “unfriendly act” that adds to the existing tensions between the two countries. The office of Peru’s President José Jerí in a statement then accused Mexico’s government of “repeated” interference with the internal affairs of the South American country.

Authorities have accused Chávez of participating in the 2022 failed effort by then-President Pedro Castillo to declare a state of emergency and dissolve Peru’s Parliament as legislators prepared an impeachment vote against him. Castillo failed to get the military’s support for his move, was swiftly deposed by Congress and then arrested after prosecutors accused him of trying to promote a coup.

Advertisement

The Peruvian Attorney General’s Office has accused Chávez of being an accomplice in the crime of rebellion against the powers of the state. It is seeking a sentence of up to 25 years in prison for Chávez, who served as Castillo’s prime minister.

“Today we learned with surprise and deep regret that former Prime Minister Betssy Chávez, the alleged co-author of the coup d’état attempted by former President Pedro Castillo, is being granted asylum at the residence of the Mexican Embassy in Peru,” de Zela told reporters.

The Mexican government said it regretted Peru’s decision, noting Mexico granted asylum to the former Peruvian prime minister in compliance with international law.

Advertisement

“Mexico rejects Peru’s unilateral decision as excessive and disproportionate in response to a legitimate act by Mexico consistent with international law, which in no way constitutes intervention in Peru’s internal affairs,” Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Castillo’s wife and children are currently in Mexico, where authorities have expressed sympathy for the former Peruvian president, who came to power on a leftist platform and was ousted by Parliament after announcing its dissolution in December 2022.

In October, left-leaning Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reaffirmed her support for Castillo, who remains in custody, and insisted he was the victim of a “coup.” She called for his release from jail and that he “receive a fair trial.”

Advertisement

The Peruvian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday that since the events of December 2022, “the Mexican government has been interfering in an inadmissible and systematic manner in Peru’s internal affairs.”

The ministry added that Mexico did not change its “unacceptable position” despite the Peruvian government repeatedly demanding respect for its sovereignty.

More to Read

World & NationMexico & the Americas

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: Who Are We Rebuilding For? And How Long Will It Take?

    Out of the 20 most destructive wildfires in California, 15 happened in the last decade. As LA marks its fire anniversary, we explore the unequal road to rebuilding. What can other communities teach us about what’s next?

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: Tinker, Tailor, Stoner, Spy

    College dropout Christopher Boyce and friend Andrew Daulton Lee sold top US secrets from Boyce’s defense job to the Soviets. Their story inspired the film “The Falcon and the Snowman,” but their friendship didn’t survive.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    We explore how geography and fires set by its first inhabitants 13,000 years ago created the “bay of smokes.” Hear from renowned artist Helen Pashgian, who remembers when 1940s industry finally blotted out the city’s glorious light.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement