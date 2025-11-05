Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: Prop. 50 passes, new permitting suggests Cinerama Dome will reopen soon, and more big stories
Pope Leo calls for ‘deep reflection’ about treatment of detained migrants in the United States

Pope Leo XIV arrives in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican for Mass
Pope Leo XIV arrives in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican for Mass for the repose of the soul of the late Pope Francis and deceased cardinals, Monday, Nov. 3, 2025.
(Andrew Medichini / Associated Press)
Associated Press
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Pope Leo XIV calls for “deep reflection” in the U.S. about treatment of detained migrants, invoking scripture’s teaching on welcoming foreigners.
  • The Chicago-born pontiff urged authorities to grant pastoral workers access to detained migrants, many separated from families without information about their condition.
  • Pope Leo also weighed in on military action off Venezuela and the Middle East ceasefire, urging dialogue and protections for all peoples’ rights.

VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo XIV called for “deep reflection” in the United States about the treatment of migrants held in detention, saying that “many people who have lived for years and years and years, never causing problems, have been deeply affected by what is going on right now.”

The Chicago-born pope was responding Tuesday to a range of geopolitical questions from reporters outside the papal retreat at Castel Gandolfo, including what kind of spiritual rights migrants in U.S. custody should have, U.S. military attacks on suspected drug traffickers off Venezuela and the fragile ceasefire in the Middle East.

Leo underlined that scripture emphasizes the question that will be posed at the end of the world: “How did you receive the foreigner, did you receive him and welcome him, or not? I think there is a deep reflection that needs to be made about what is happening.”

He said “the spiritual rights of people who have been detained should also be considered,’’ and he called on authorities to allow pastoral workers access to the detained migrants. “Many times they’ve been separated from their families. No one knows what’s happening, but their own spiritual needs should be attended to,’’ Leo said.

Leo last month urged labor union leaders visiting from Chicago to advocate for immigrants and welcome minorities into their ranks.

Asked about the lethal attacks on suspected drug traffickers off Venezuela, the pontiff said the military action was “increasing tension,’’ noting that they were coming even closer to the coastline.

“The thing is to seek dialogue,’’ the pope said.

On the Middle East, Leo acknowledged that the first phase of the peace accord between Israel and Hamas remains “very fragile,’’ and said that the parties need to find a way forward on future governance “and how you can guarantee the rights of all peoples.’’

Asked about Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians i n the West Bank, the pope described the settlement issue as “complex,’’ adding: “Israel has said one thing, then it’s done another sometimes. We need to try to work together for justice for all peoples.’’

Pope Leo will receive Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Vatican on Thursday. At the end of November he will make his first trip as Pope to Turkey and Lebanon.

