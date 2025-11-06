Breaking News
California airports will be hard hit by FAA flight reductions, including LAX, SFO
Advertisement
World & Nation

Cameroon’s 92-year-old president Paul Biya sworn in again as opposition cries foul

Cameroon's President Paul Biya casts his ballot
Cameroon’s President Paul Biya casts his ballot at the Government Bilingual primary school Bastos in Yaounde, Cameroon, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2025
(Angel Ngwe / Associated Press)
By Nalova Akua
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Paul Biya, 92, was sworn in Thursday for another seven-year term after winning Cameroon’s contested October presidential election with 53.66% of the vote.
  • Opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary disputed the results, alleging vote tampering and calling Biya’s re-election a “constitutional coup,” sparking nationwide protests and lockdowns.
  • Biya, who has ruled since 1982, will be nearly 100 when his term ends, amid concerns about governance, security insurgencies, and youth unemployment.

YAOUNDE, Cameroon — Cameroon’s long-time leader Paul Biya was sworn in on Thursday for a new seven-year term following his victory in last month’s presidential election, which his opposition rival has described as “a constitutional coup.”

Speaking to Parliament, the world’s oldest president promised to stay faithful to the confidence of the Cameroonian people and vowed to work for a “united, stable and prosperous” country.

The 92-year-old incumbent, who is Africa’s second-longest serving leader, took the oath of office during a session of parliament in what residents describe as the heavily militarized and partially deserted capital, Yaounde.

Advertisement

Priscilla Ayimboh, a 40-year-old seamstress in Yaounde, doesn’t see a new term for Biya as likely to change anything.

“I’m tired of Biya’s rule and I no longer care whatever he does. It’s a pity. I wonder what will become of Cameroon in the next seven years: there are no roads, water, and jobs,” she said.

Njewa Betrand Mbohchukeh, 30, who teaches at a high school in the northern city of Maroua, said: “In the next seven years, life in Cameroon may improve if there is a positive change in government policy, or completely worsen if the regime maintains inertia toward the masses.”

Advertisement

Munjah Vitalis Fagha, a senior politics lecturer at Cameroon’s University of Buea, told The Associated Press that Biya’s inauguration was “taking place in a tense yet controlled political atmosphere, marked by deep divisions between the ruling elite and a growingly disillusioned populace.”

Fagha added: “The ceremony occurs amid calls for political renewal, ongoing security challenges in the Anglophone regions, and widespread concerns over governance and succession.”

Cameroon’s top court on Oct. 27 declared Biya the winner of the election, with 53.66% of the vote, ahead of his former ally-turned-challenger Issa Tchiroma Bakary, who scored 35.19%.

Advertisement

There were protests in several parts of Cameroon days after the Oct. 12 vote, followed by a three-day lockdown this week after Tchiroma claimed victory and alleged vote tampering. The government has confirmed that at least five people were killed during the protests, although the opposition and civil society groups claim the figures are far higher.

Tchiroma insists Biya was awarded a “fraudulent” victory in the election.

“The will of the Cameroonian people was trampled that day, our sovereignty stolen in broad daylight,” Tchiroma wrote on Wednesday night. “This is not democracy, it is electoral theft, a constitutional coup as blatant as it is shameful.”

Biya came to power in 1982 following the resignation of Cameroon’s first president and has ruled since following a 2008 constitutional amendment that abolished term limits. His health has been a topic of speculation as he spends most of his time in Europe, leaving governance to key party officials and family members.

Advertisement

He has led Cameroon longer than most of its citizens have been alive — over 70% of the country’s almost 30 million population is below the age of 35. If he serves his entire term, Biya will leave office nearly 100-years old.

The results of his nearly half-century in power have been mixed; armed insurgencies in both the north and west of the country, along with a stagnant economy, have left many young people disillusioned with the leader.

Akua writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: Fire Prevention Looks Different in SoCal

    Why is California’s wildfire strategy wrong for SoCal? After massive blazes, the state changed its approach, but it only works for the north. Listen to find out what officials are doing wrong — and the surprising strategy they’re turning to next.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: Satanic Panic: The Death of Ronald Baker

    In 1990, UCLA student Ronald Baker was murdered in a railway tunnel. While his occult interests fueled “Satanic Panic” rumors, police found his killers knew him well — one had even carried his casket.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    We explore how geography and fires set by its first inhabitants 13,000 years ago created the “bay of smokes.” Hear from renowned artist Helen Pashgian, who remembers when 1940s industry finally blotted out the city’s glorious light.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement