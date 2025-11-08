Advertisement
World & Nation

Infant botulism in California, nine other states linked to recalled baby formula

ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula outbreak of infant botulism.
ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula is under federal recall after 13 infants have been hospitalized with botulism linked to the product.
(FDA)
By the Associated Press
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Thirteen infants across 10 states, including California, have been hospitalized with botulism linked to ByHeart’s Whole Nutrition Infant Formula, prompting a federal recall.
  • No deaths have been reported, but symptoms of infant botulism can take weeks to develop, and parents should remain vigilant.
  • Parents should immediately seek medical care if their infant shows certain symptoms.

Federal and state health officials are investigating 13 cases in 10 states of infant botulism linked to baby formula that was being recalled, authorities said Saturday.

ByHeart Inc. agreed to begin recalling two lots of the company’s Whole Nutrition Infant Formula, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

All 13 infants were hospitalized after consuming formula from two lots: 206VABP/251261P2 and 206VABP/251131P2.

Advertisement

The cases occurred in California, Arizona, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas and Washington.

No deaths were reported. The FDA said it was investigating how the contamination happened and whether it affected any other products.

Available online and through major retailers, the product accounted for an estimated 1% of national formula sales, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

People who bought the recalled formula should record the lot number if possible before throwing it out or returning it to where it was purchased, the CDC said in a statement.

They should use a dishwasher or hot, soapy water to clean items and surfaces that touched the formula. And they should seek medical care right away if an infant has consumed recalled formula and then had poor feeding, loss of head control, difficulty swallowing or decreased facial expression.

Infant botulism is caused by a bacterium that produces toxins in the large intestine.

Symptoms can take weeks to develop, so parents should remain vigilant, the CDC said.

A ByHeart spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Saturday.

More to Read

World & NationCaliforniaScience & Medicine

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement