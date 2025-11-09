Advertisement
World & Nation

Man kills 3 co-workers at Texas business, dies after shooting himself, police say

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO — A 21-year-old man fatally shot three co-workers at a San Antonio landscape supply company and then killed himself, authorities said Sunday.

Two men and a woman died in the shooting Saturday at the business on the city’s north side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Other employees ran from the scene when the gunfire erupted around 8 a.m., KSAT-TV reported.

Advertisement

Police secured the area, and hours later they found the gunman with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

He was identified by police as Jose Hernandez Galo.

While the motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately known, Police Chief William McManus said during a Saturday news conference that it was not random.

Detectives continued to investigate on Sunday.

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement