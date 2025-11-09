Powerful quake strikes off Japan coast, initially triggering a tsunami advisory

A concrete seawall in Toni Bay near Kamaishi, Japan. An initial tsunami of about 4 inches was detected at Kamaishi and elsewhere in in Iwate prefecture Sunday after a quake rattled northern Japan.

A powerful quake rattled northern Japan on Sunday evening, followed by several more temblors, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

A tsunami advisory was issued and lifted three hours later.

The earthquake, with an upgraded magnitude of 6.9 and depth of 10 miles, struck off the coast of Iwate prefecture at 5:03 p.m. local time.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, damage or abnormalities at the two nuclear power plants in the area.

The agency issued an advisory for a tsunami of up to 3 feet along the northern coastal region, and subsequently said the water could reach as high as 10 feet in some spots.

An initial tsunami of about 4 inches was detected at Ofunato city, Ominato port, Miyako and Kamaishi in Iwate prefecture and subsequently as high as 8 inches in the coastal area of Kuji. The tsunami that followed in Ofunato also reached 8 inches, according to the meteorological agency.

Tsunami waves that follow earthquakes can continue for a few hours afterward, hitting the coast repeatedly, and can get bigger with time.

While the advisory was in place, people were warned to stay away from the ocean and coastal areas and told more shaking could follow in the area.

The tsunami advisory was lifted about three hours after the initial quake, but the meteorological agency told reporters the area was at risk for strong quakes for about a week, especially the next two or three days.

More quakes were recorded in Iwate prefecture, and the major island of Hokkaido was also rocked by the series of temblors.

Northeastern Japan is prone to earthquakes, including a triple disaster of a quake, tsunami and a nuclear meltdown in Fukushima, just south of Iwate, in March 2011, that killed nearly 20,000 people, mostly from the tsunami, and severely damaged the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station.

More than a decade later, people remain displaced from the no-go zone. Demonstrations are still periodically held, as recent as Saturday, to protest what is being seen as a lack of recognition by authorities of the serious risks of nuclear power.

An agency official, briefing reporters late Sunday, said there was nothing to indicate the latest quake was directly related to the one in 2011, except that the region was generally at risk for major quakes, including another in 1992.

Bullet trains in the area were temporarily delayed, according to JR East railway operator. Japan, which sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” that includes the California coast, is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries.

Yamaguchi writes for the Associated Press. AP writer Yuri Kageyama contributed to this report.