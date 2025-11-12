Advertisement
Zelensky seeks dismissal of justice and energy ministers in Ukrainian corruption probe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stands at a sign reading "Kherson" at the approaches to the front line city of Kherson
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stands at the sign reading “Kherson” at the approaches to the front line city of Kherson, Southern Ukraine, Tuesday.
(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Associated Press)
By Samya Kullab
  • President Zelensky called for the dismissal of Ukraine’s justice and energy ministers over an alleged $100 million corruption scheme in the energy sector.
  • Ukraine’s anti-corruption bureau detained five suspects and identified seven others in an investigation into alleged bribery and kickbacks within the energy sector.
  • Close associates of Zelensky are implicated in the probe, raising concerns about anti-corruption efforts during wartime.

KYIV, Ukraine — President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday called for the removal of Ukraine’s justice and energy ministers amid a wide-reaching corruption scandal involving the state nuclear power company.

“Among other things, this is a matter of trust,” Zelensky said in a video statement on his Telegram channel as he urged the prime minister to remove Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko and Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk.

He said he is asking members of parliament to support this decision.

The announcement came after Ukraine’s anti-corruption agency said Tuesday it has detained five people and identified seven other suspects in a major graft investigation involving alleged kickbacks worth around $100 million in the energy sector.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau did not identify the suspects but said they include a businessman believed to be the mastermind, a former adviser to the energy minister, and an executive with the power company Energoatom.

The agency also accused eight people of bribery, abuse of office and possession of disproportionate assets on Tuesday. The investigation, which began 15 months ago, was welcomed by Zelensky who urged officials to cooperate with the probe. Energoatom says the investigation has not disrupted its operations.

Zelensky said existence of any type of illegal schemes in country’s energy sector is “absolutely not normal.” He said he will sign a decree imposing sanctions on two people included in the corruption investigation, but didn’t clarify who.

Top government officials and associates close to Zelensky are implicated in the scandal.

Earlier, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said Halushchenko would be suspended from his post. Responding in a statement on Facebook, he said he would defend himself in court.

“I believe that being suspended for the duration of the investigation is a civilized and proper course of action,” he said. “I will defend myself in the legal domain and prove my position.”

Halushchenko, who was energy minister from 2021 until July when he took over as justice minister, has not been formally charged.

Svyrydenko said Deputy Minister of Justice for European Integration Liudmyla Suhak will take over Halushchenko’s duties as acting minister.

The alleged ringleader of the scheme is a close associated of Zelensky’s, Timur Mindich, who was among those charged, according to local media reports.

Kullab writes for the Associated Press.

