Islamic State-backed rebels kill 17 in eastern Congo hospital attack

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

An Islamic State-backed rebel group killed at least 17 people in an attack on a hospital in eastern Congo, authorities said Saturday.

The attack by the Allied Democratic Forces, or ADF, took place Friday night in the village of Byambwe, in the Lubero territory of North Kivu province, said Col. Alain Kiwewa, the local administrator.

“Women who were breastfeeding were brutally slaughtered and found with their throats slit in their hospital beds,” Kiwewa told the Associated Press. Eleven women and six men were killed, he said.

Advertisement

The rebels also attacked other villages, said Samuel Kakule Kagheni, a civil society leader in the Manzya area, which includes Byambwe. He could not confirm the number of casualties there.

Armed groups have carried out several deadly attacks in eastern Congo, including the ADF and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels. The ADF, which pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group in 2019, operates along the border with Uganda and often targets civilians.

In August, ADF fighters killed at least 52 people during several attacks in the same week, according to the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Congo.

Advertisement

The group also killed nearly 40 people in Ituri province in July, when it stormed a Catholic church during a vigil and opened fire on worshipers, including many women and children.

The ADF was formed by disparate smaller groups in Uganda in the late 1990s in response to discontent with President Yoweri Museveni. In 2002, after Ugandan military strikes, the group moved to neighboring Congo and has since been blamed for the killings of thousands of civilians.

Kabumba writes for the Associated Press.