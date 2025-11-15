Lebanon to file complaint against Israel for wall inside its territory

The border wall separating Israel on the left and Lebanon on the right is seen in the area of Khiam on June 25, 2024 in Khiam, Lebanon.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Lebanon’s president asked the country’s foreign minister Saturday to work on filing a complaint against Israel for building a wall inside Lebanese territory.

A statement released by President Joseph Aoun’s office said he has asked the foreign minister to include in the complaint a statement issued by the United Nations peacekeeping force known as UNIFIL that is deployed along the border with Israel.

On Friday, UNIFIL said in the statement that the Israeli army erected a wall southwest of the Lebanese village of Yaroun.

Advertisement

UNIFIL said the wall crossed the border line, rendering more than 43,000 square feet of Lebanese territory “inaccessible to the Lebanese people.”

UNIFIL said it has informed the Israeli army of its findings and requested that it remove the wall.

It said that construction of the wall violates the U.N. Security Council resolution that ended the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire reached in November last year. UNIFIL added that the wall violates “Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Advertisement

The Israeli military said the wall, whose construction began in 2022, is part of a broader plan for reinforcements along the border.

It said that since the start of the war the Israeli army has been advancing a series of measures, including reinforcing the physical barrier along the northern border.

The army said the wall does not cross the Blue Line, the boundary between Lebanon and Israel drawn up by the U.N., which UNIFIL monitors and patrols.

Advertisement

The Israel-Hezbollah war started when Hezbollah began firing rockets across the border on Oct. 8, 2023, a day after a deadly Hamas-led incursion into southern Israel sparked the war in Gaza. Israel responded with shelling and airstrikes in Lebanon, and the two sides became locked in an escalating conflict that became a full-blown war in late September 2024.

