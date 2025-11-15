Suspected Haitian gang members exchange fire with Marines protecting U.S. Embassy

Kenyan police stand guard outside the US embassy in Port-au-Prince, July 2024.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A group of suspected Haitian gang members fired this week on American forces protecting the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, a spokesman said Saturday, in an incident that highlighted the tense security situation in the Caribbean nation.

Capt. Steven J. Keenan, a spokesman for the U.S. Marines, wrote in an email that the shooting, which came to light this weekend, happened Thursday, adding that the Marines returned fire. No Marines were hurt in the attack.

Haitian police were not immediately available to comment on the exchange of fire.

Gangs control the vast majority of Haiti’s capital, where they extort from businesses and fight for territory with heavy weaponry.

Advertisement

The United States continues to operate an embassy in Haiti, but in recent years the State Department has issued numerous warnings telling Americans not to travel there because of the risk of kidnapping, terrorist activity and other crimes and civil unrest.

According to the United Nations, gang violence has displaced more than 1.3 million Haitians in recent years.

Security in the nation of nearly 12 million people has deteriorated rapidly since 2021, when President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his home by mercenaries.

Advertisement

Moise’s killing has generated a power vacuum that politicians in the nation have struggled to fill, and no elections have been held to replace him.

In late September, the U.N. Security Council voted to create a gang suppression force of about 5,500 troops to be deployed to Haiti to fight the heavily armed criminal groups.

A smaller force of police officers from Kenya has struggled to contain gangs, which killed 5,600 people last year, according to the U.N. Human Rights Office.

