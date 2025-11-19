5 reportedly injured after South Korean ferry with about 270 people runs aground

(The Korea Coast Guard / Yonhap via Associated Press)

A South Korean ferry carrying nearly 270 people ran aground on rocks off the country’s southwest coast on Wednesday, the coast guard said.

The Yonhap news agency reported that five people suffered minor injuries but no other casualties have been reported.

The incident happened when the ship was sailing from the country’s southern island of Jeju to the southwestern porty city of Mokpo, a coast guard statement said.

It said it received a report of the incident late Wednesday, and that the ship was carrying 267 people, including 246 passengers and 21 crew members.

The coast guard said it was mobilizing all available assets to rescue those on the ship.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the vessel to run aground.