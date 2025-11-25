FBI seeks interviews with Democratic lawmakers who urged U.S. troops to defy illegal orders

The U.S. Capitol on Friday. The six Democratic members of Congress who appeared in the video urging troops to stand up for the Constitution have all served in the military or intelligence community.

Democratic lawmakers who appeared in a social media video urging U.S. troops to defy “illegal orders” say the FBI has contacted them to begin scheduling interviews, signaling a possible inquiry into the matter.

It would mark the second investigation tied to the video, coming a day after the Pentagon said it was reviewing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona over potential violations of military law. The FBI and Pentagon actions come after President Trump accused the lawmakers of sedition, saying their actions were “punishable by DEATH” in a social media post.

Together, the inquiries mark an extraordinary escalation for federal law enforcement and military institutions that traditionally steer clear of partisan clashes. They also underscore the administration’s willingness to push legal limits against its critics, even when they are sitting members of Congress. Lawmakers in the video urge troops to reject any illegal orders from their superiors, something they are already duty-bound to do.

“President Trump is using the FBI as a tool to intimidate and harass Members of Congress,” a group of four Democratic House members said in a statement Tuesday. “Yesterday, the FBI contacted the House and Senate Sergeants at Arms requesting interviews.”

Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin, one of the six Democratic lawmakers in the video, told reporters Tuesday that “last night, the counterterrorism division at the FBI sent a note to the members of Congress, saying they are opening what appears to be an inquiry against the six of us.” She said Trump “is attempting to use the FBI to scare us.”

“Whether you agree with the video or don’t agree with the video, the question to me is: Is this the appropriate response for a president of the United States to go after and seek to weaponize the federal government against those he disagrees with?” Slotkin said.

The FBI declined to comment Tuesday, but Director Kash Patel, in an interview with journalist Catherine Herridge, described it as an “ongoing matter” in explaining why he could not discuss details.

Asked for his reaction to the video, Patel said, “What goes through my head is the same thing that goes through my head in any case: Is there a lawful predicate to open up an inquiry and investigation, or is there not? And that decision will be made by the career agents and analysts here at the FBI.”

The FBI has not made clear on what basis it is seeking the interviews and the lawmakers said they had no further information.

The lawmakers in the video, which also included Reps. Jason Crow, Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander and Chrissy Houlahan, have all served in the military or intelligence community.

Kelly, who was a fighter pilot before becoming an astronaut and then retiring at the rank of captain, told troops that “you can refuse illegal orders,” while other lawmakers in the video said they needed troops to “stand up for our laws … our Constitution.”

The lawmakers didn’t mention specific circumstances in the video. But at an event Tuesday in Michigan, Slotkin pointed to the Trump administration ordering the military to blow up small boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean accused of ferrying drugs and continued attempts at deploying National Guard troops into U.S. cities despite some legal setbacks.

“It wasn’t that there was any one incident, it was the sheer number of people coming to us and saying, ‘I just, I’m worried. I am being sent to Washington or I’m being sent to L.A. or Chicago, North Carolina now, and I’m concerned I’m going to be asked to do something that I don’t know if I should do,’” Slotkin said. “So that’s where it came from. ”

Cappelletti and Householder write for the Associated Press. Householder reported from Inkster, Mich. AP writer Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.