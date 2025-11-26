Soldiers in Guinea-Bissau appear on state television saying they have seized power in the country

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Soldiers in Guinea-Bissau appeared on state television saying they have seized power in the country, following reports of gunshots near the presidential palace on Wednesday, three days after national elections were held.

“The High Military Command for the reestablishment of national and public order decides to immediately depose the President of the Republic, to suspend, until new orders, all of the institutions of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau,” said Dinis N’Tchama, spokesperson for the country’s military high command, in a statement.

He said it was in reaction to “the discovery of an ongoing plan” aiming to destabilize the country by attempting to “manipulate electoral results.”

The “scheme was set up by some national politicians with the participation of a well-known drug lord, and domestic and foreign nationals,” N’Tchama said.

Guinea-Bissau has emerged as a hub for drug trafficking between Latin America and Europe. The West African country has also seen four coups and numerous attempted ones since independence, including one reported last month.

The soldiers said they are immediately suspending the current electoral process and the activities of media outlets, as well as closing all borders.

The presidential and legislative elections were held Sunday. Incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and opposition candidate Fernando Dias da Costa each claimed victory Tuesday, even though official provisional results are not expected until Thursday.

Gunfire was heard Wednesday around noon near the presidential palace in Guinea-Bissau ’s capital.

An Associated Press journalist saw roads leading to the palace closed off, with checkpoints manned by heavily armed and masked soldiers.

An official from the presidential palace said a group of armed men tried to attack the building, leading to gunfire exchanges with the guards. Another official from the Interior Ministry said they also heard gunshots near the National Electoral Commission near the ministry. The two spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak publicly on the matter.

A key member of the international election observer group said the election commission chief was arrested and that the commission office was sealed off by the military.

“The president has been speaking to people saying he’s being held by the military,” the election observation group staffer told the AP. They also spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not allowed to speak publicly on the matter.

French news outlet Jeune Afrique on Wednesday quoted Embaló as saying he was arrested in what he called a coup led by the army chief of staff. He said he was not subjected to violence.

Embaló had faced a legitimacy crisis with the opposition saying his tenure had long expired and that they do not recognize him as president.

Guinea-Bissau’s constitution sets the presidential term at five years.

The Guinea-Bissau leader first came to power in February 2020. The opposition says Embalo’s term should have ended on Feb. 27 of this year, but the Supreme Court ruled it should run until Sept. 4. The presidential election, however, was delayed until November.

Sambu and Banchereau write for the Associated Press. Banchereau reported from Dakar, Senegal.