Guinea-Bissau soldiers announce general as junta leader, cementing coup days after election

Soldiers in Guinea-Bissau on Thursday announced a new junta leader, cementing a forceful takeover that began after a disputed presidential election.

The military high command in the West African nation inaugurated Gen. Horta Inta-A as head of the military government, which will oversee a one-year transition period, according to a declaration broadcast on state television.

Hours after the opposition called for protests against the coup and demanded the results of Sunday’s election be published, military authorities issued a statement banning public protests and “all disturbing actions of peace and stability in the country.”

Guinea-Bissau, one of the world’s poorest countries, has been dogged by coups and attempted coups since its independence from Portugal more than 50 years ago. The country of 2.2 million people is known as a hub for drug trafficking between Latin America and Europe, a trend that experts say has fueled its political crises.

“The inability of political actors to stem the deterioration of the political climate ultimately prompted the intervention of the armed forces,” said Inta-A, who was the army chief of staff until the coup and a close ally of deposed President Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

Military authorities said Embaló and other prominent people arrested during the coup were in good health and would remain in custody. They did not say how many were arrested in all.

The chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, condemned the coup, calling for the unconditional release of Embaló and other detained officials and for respect of the electoral process.

West Africa’s regional bloc, known as ECOWAS, also held a virtual meeting of heads of state where it condemned the coup and Embalo’s “unlawful detention.”

Several other countries, including France, condemned the coup and called for respect for the constitutional order.

The opposition, meanwhile, alleged Embaló had fabricated the coup to avoid an election defeat in Sunday’s closely contested presidential vote.

The military takeover and the reported arrest of Embaló were “fabricated” to disrupt election results, according to his rival, Fernando Dias — who, like Embaló, claimed to have won the vote.

The Associated Press could not independently verify the claims by Dias, a member of the Social Renewal Party.

The coup is the latest in a surge of military takeovers in West Africa, where democracy recently has been challenged by disputed elections.

It followed presidential and legislative elections that were held at a critical time for the African country as Embaló, a 53-year-old former army general, faced a legitimacy crisis. The opposition said his tenure had long expired and refused to recognize him as president.

Asadu and Sambu write for the Associated Press. Asadu reported from Abuja, Nigeria.