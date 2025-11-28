Airlines adopt software fix for Airbus A320 after mishap, possibly triggering U.S. flight delays

An Air Portugal Airbus A320 prepares to land in Lisbon, Portugal, in 2024.

An aircraft heavily used by commercial airlines around the world needs a software fix to address an issue that contributed to a sudden drop in altitude of a JetBlue plane last month, the manufacturer and European aviation safety regulators said Friday.

The step may result in some flight delays as U.S. travelers return home over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Airbus said an analysis of the JetBlue incident revealed that intense solar radiation may corrupt data crucial to the functioning of flight controls aboard the A320 family of aircraft.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued a directive requiring operators of the A320 to address the issue. The agency said this may cause a “short-term disruption” to flight schedules.

American Airlines has about 480 planes from the A320 family, of which 209 are affected. The fix should take about two hours for many aircraft, and updates were to be completed for the vast majority Friday, the airline said. The rest will be finished Saturday.

American Airlines expects some delays but said it’s focused on limiting cancellations as customers return home from Thanksgiving holiday travel. It said safety would be its overriding priority.

Delta said it expected the issue to affect fewer than 50 of its A321neo aircraft. United said six planes in its fleet are affected and it expects minor disruptions to a few flights. Hawaiian Airlines said it wasn’t affected.

Mike Stengel, a partner with the aerospace industry management consulting firm AeroDynamic Advisory, said the fix could be addressed between flights or on overnight plane checks.

“Definitely not ideal for this to be happening on a very ubiquitous aircraft on a busy holiday weekend,” Stengel said. “Although again the silver lining being that it only should take a few hours to update the software.”

At least 15 JetBlue passengers were injured and taken to a hospital after the Oct. 30 incident aboard the flight from Cancun, Mexico, to Newark, N.J. The plane was diverted to Tampa, Fla.

Airbus is registered in the Netherlands but has its main headquarters in France. Along with U.S.-based Boeing, it is one of the world’s biggest airplane manufacturers.

The A320 is the primary competitor to Boeing’s 737, Stengel said. Airbus updated its engine in the mid-2010s and planes in this category are called A320neo, he said.

The A320 is the world’s bestselling single-aisle aircraft family, Airbus’ website said.

McAvoy writes for the Associated Press.