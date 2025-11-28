Communities honor West Virginia National Guard members shot in D.C.

National Guard members Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe and Spc. Sarah Beckstrom were shot near the White House this week. Beckstrom died and Wolfe remained in “very critical condition” on Friday, West Virginia’s governor said.

West Virginia communities and officials were honoring two members of the state’s National Guard who were shot in Washington, D.C., this week, lauding their dedication to serving their country.

Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died, and Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, remains hospitalized after the Wednesday afternoon shooting. West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey said Friday that Wolfe remains in “very critical condition.”

Both Guard members were described as selfless and dedicated, and had been deployed to Washington as part of a Trump administration initiative that it says aims to bolster public safety in the nation’s capital.

The governor issued a proclamation requesting that all West Virginians observe a statewide moment of silence or prayer on Friday afternoon to honor Wolfe and Beckstrom. Morrisey ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in recognition of Beckstrom’s death.

“These two West Virginia heroes were serving our country and protecting our nation’s capital when they were maliciously attacked,” Morrisey said. “Their courage and commitment to duty represent the very best of our state.”

At a Thanksgiving night vigil at a wall honoring veterans in Webster Springs, W.Va., a few dozen bundled-up people gathered not long after the news of Beckstrom’s death arrived.

Beckstrom graduated with honors from Webster County High School in June 2023 and joined the National Guard about four weeks later. She served with distinction as a military police officer with the 863rd Military Police Company, the West Virginia National Guard said in a statement.

“She exemplified leadership, dedication, and professionalism,” the statement said, adding that Beckstrom volunteered to serve as part of the National Guard deployment in the nation’s capital.

President Trump called Beckstrom an “incredible person, outstanding in every single way.”

One friend and classmate remembered her surprise at how someone remembered as a “girly girl” ended up wearing camouflage and training with a gun. But they said it was all part of her big heart and desire to help others. Beckstrom had been in Washington, D.C., with her unit since the beginning of August.

Her former boyfriend, Adam Carr, told the New York Times she wasn’t initially excited about her deployment but grew to enjoy helping people and getting the chance to see memorials and museums.

“As long as she was with people who cared about her, she was having a good time,” Carr told the newspaper.

After high school, Beckstrom ended up in Summersville, W.Va., where she was a community engagement specialist with a clinic that provides services for teens and young adults with mental illness, substance abuse problems or developmental disabilities, Summersville Mayor Robert Shafter said in a statement on Facebook.

Summersville planned a candlelight vigil for her Saturday, Shafter said.

Berkeley County Sheriff Rob Blair said in a social media post that Andrew Wolfe’s parents, Sgt. Jason Wolfe and his wife, Melody, wanted the public to know how much they appreciate the prayers for their son and asked people to continue to pray for them.

The younger Wolfe, who serves with the 167th Force Support Squadron, has worked as a lineman with Frontier Communications since early 2023, the company said Friday.

“He is a valuable member of our team, working hard to bring high-speed fiber internet to homes and businesses so everyone can stay connected to essential services and fully participate in the digital economy,” the company said in a statement. “We’re grateful for Andrew’s dedication — to our nation, to West Virginia and to the communities he helps keep connected.”

Berkeley County schools confirmed that Wolfe graduated from Musselman High School in 2019. Principal Alicia Riggleman said that during his time at the school, Wolfe was an engaged and high-achieving student. Alluding to the school mascot, she said he “embodied the Applemen spirit, contributing positively to our school community both academically and athletically.”

