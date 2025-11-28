Zelensky’s chief of staff resigns as Ukraine corruption investigations widen

Andriy Yermak speaks to reporters at the U.S. Mission to International Organizations in Geneva on Sunday. Yermak has resigned as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Friday the resignation of his powerful chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, whose residence was searched earlier in the day by anti-corruption investigators.

Yermak has been Ukraine’s lead negotiator in peace talks with Russia and the United States. He has also been a trusted confidant of Zelensky for years.

The unprecedented searches at the heart of Ukraine’s government come at a time when Kyiv is under intense U.S. pressure to sign a peace deal nearly four years after Russia invaded.

Two national agencies fighting entrenched corruption in Ukraine said their searches targeted Yermak. Oleksii Tkachuk, a spokesperson for Yermak, said the anti-graft agencies had not served Yermak a notice of suspicion, meaning he was not a suspect in an investigation. Tkachuk added that Yermak had not been told what the searches related to.

Yermak confirmed that investigators searched his apartment in the presidential compound in downtown Kyiv, where checkpoints limit public access. Media reports said Yermak’s office was also searched, but investigators declined to comment on that.

It was not clear where Zelensky or Yermak were at the time of the morning raid.

“The investigators are facing no obstacles,” Yermak wrote on the messaging app Telegram. He added that he was cooperating fully with them and his lawyers were present.

Energy sector

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office are Ukrainian anti-corruption watchdogs. They are currently leading a major investigation into a $100-million energy sector corruption scandal involving top Ukrainian officials that has dominated domestic headlines in recent weeks.

It was not clear whether the searches were connected to the case, and a spokesperson for the NABU, Anton Tatarnikov, declined to comment, citing legal restrictions on revealing details on an ongoing inquiry.

A spokesperson for the European Commission, Guillaume Mercier, told Ukrainian local news station Radio Svoboda on Friday it was following developments closely and the searches showed that Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies were working. He added that fighting corruption was central to the country’s European Union accession.

Investigators suspect that Tymur Mindich, a onetime business partner of Zelensky, was the plot’s mastermind. Mindich has fled the country, with any criminal proceedings against him likely to be carried out in absentia. Two top government ministers have resigned in the scandal.

Two of Yermak’s former deputies — Oleh Tatarov and Rostyslav Shurma — left the government in 2024 after watchdogs investigated them in a financial wrongdoing case. A third deputy, Andrii Smyrnov, was investigated on suspicion of bribery and other wrongdoing but still works for Yermak.

Political turmoil

The scandal has heaped more problems on Zelensky as he seeks continued support from Western countries for Ukraine’s war effort and tries to ensure continued foreign funding. The European Union, which Ukraine wants to join, has told Zelensky he must crack down on graft.

Zelensky faced an unprecedented rebellion from lawmakers in his party this month after investigators published details of their energy sector investigation.

Although Yermak was not accused of any wrongdoing, several senior lawmakers in Zelensky’s party said Yermak should take responsibility for the debacle in order to restore public trust. Some said that if Zelensky didn’t fire him, the party could split, threatening the president’s parliamentary majority. But Zelensky defied them.

Zelensky urged Ukrainians to unite and “stop the political games” in light of the U.S. pressure to reach a settlement with Russia.

Yermak met Zelensky more than 15 years ago when he was a lawyer venturing into the TV production business and Zelensky was a famous Ukrainian comedian and actor.

He oversaw foreign affairs as part of Zelensky’s first presidential team and was promoted to chief of staff in February 2020.

Yermak has accompanied Zelensky on every trip abroad since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, and the president’s trust in him has made Yermak’s power appear almost untouchable.

Domestically, officials describe Yermak as Zelensky’s gatekeeper, and he is widely believed to have chosen all top government appointees, including prime ministers and ministers.

Individuals connected to Yermak and the president’s office have come under investigation before.

Novikov and Koshiw write for the Associated Press.