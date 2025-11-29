Advertisement
World & Nation

Playwright Tom Stoppard, a giant of modern theater and Oscar-winning screenwriter, dies

Tom Stoppard in a tuxedo poses with the Tony award for best play for "Leopoldstadt"
Tom Stoppard poses with the award for best play for “Leopoldstadt” in the press room at the 76th annual Tony Awards on June 11, 2023.
(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Associated Press

LONDON — British playwright Tom Stoppard, a giant of modern theater who won an Academy Award for the screenplay for 1998’s “Shakespeare In Love” has died. He was 88.

In a statement Saturday, United Agents said Stoppard died “peacefully” at his home in Dorset in southern England, surrounded by his family.

“He will be remembered for his works, for their brilliance and humanity, and for his wit, his irreverence, his generosity of spirit and his profound love of the English language,” they said. ”It was an honor to work with Tom and to know him.”

