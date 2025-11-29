Trump says Venezuela’s airspace should be viewed as closed. It’s not clear what that means

Travelers wait in the main hall of the Simon Bolivar International Airport outside Caracas on Nov. 13.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

President Trump on Saturday said that the airspace “above and surrounding” Venezuela should be considered “closed in its entirety,” an assertion that raised more questions about the U.S. pressure on Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

The White House did not respond to questions about what Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, and it was unclear whether he was announcing a new policy or simply reinforcing the messaging around his campaign against Maduro, which has involved multiple strikes in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean on small boats Trump accuses of ferrying drugs as well as a buildup of naval forces in the region.

More than 80 people have been killed in the U.S. maritime strikes since early September. The Trump administration says it is targeting “narco-terrorists,” but at least some of the dead have been fishermen and other impoverished laborers.

Advertisement

The Republican president addressed his call for an aerial blockade to “Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers,” rather than to Maduro. International airlines last week began to cancel flights to Venezuela after the Federal Aviation Administration told pilots to be cautious flying around the country because of heightened military activity.

The FAA’s jurisdiction is generally limited to the United States and its territories. The agency does routinely warn pilots about the dangers of flying over areas with ongoing conflicts or military activity around the globe, as it did this month with Venezuela. The FAA works with other countries and the International Civil Aviation Organization on international issues. The FAA and ICAO did not immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday.

The Trump administration has sought to ratchet up pressure on Maduro, whom it does not view as the legitimate leader of the oil-rich but increasingly impoverished South American nation. He faces charges of narco-terrorism in the United States.

Advertisement

U.S. forces have conducted bomber flights near Venezuela and the USS Gerald R. Ford, America’s most advanced aircraft carrier, was sent to the area. The Ford rounds off the largest buildup of U.S. firepower in the region in generations. With its arrival, the mission dubbed Operation Southern Spear includes nearly a dozen Navy ships and about 12,000 sailors and Marines.

Trump’s team has discussed military and nonmilitary options for Venezuela, including covert action by the CIA.

Trump has publicly floated the idea of talking to Maduro. The New York Times reported Friday that Trump and Maduro had spoken. The White House declined to answer questions about the conversation.

Advertisement

Boak writes for the Associated Press. AP writer Josh Funk in Omaha contributed to this report.