Republican U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas to retire at end of his term

Republican U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas announced Saturday that he will retire from Congress after his term ends following next year’s elections.

Nehls, a staunch supporter of President Trump who has sported his mug shot on a T-shirt, said he called Trump to inform him of his plans.

“President Trump has always been a strong ally for our district and a true friend, and I wanted him to hear it from me first,” Nehls said on the social platform X.

Nehls added via social media that he was endorsing his twin brother to succeed him in Congress. Trever Nehls said on Facebook that he would run for the seat and “stand shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump.”

The White House did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Troy Nehls entered Congress in 2021 after about three decades in law enforcement and more than two decades in the Army Reserve.

Nehls voted to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election win and was tapped by then-House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on a select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol — before McCarthy pulled his picks after then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two others.

Nehls serves on the Judiciary Committee and the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Nehls represents the heavily Republican 22nd District southwest of Houston. He won reelection last year by more than 24 percentage points.

