A fire at a popular nightclub in India’s Goa state kills 23, officials say

At least 23 people, including tourists, were killed in a fire at a popular nightclub in India’s Goa state, the state’s chief minister said Sunday.

The blaze occurred just after midnight in Arpora in North Goa, a party hub.

Goa’s chief minister, Pramod Sawant, said most of the dead were the club’s kitchen workers, and three or four tourists also died.

The fire was caused by a gas cylinder blast and has been extinguished, the Press Trust of India news agency reported, quoting police. All the bodies have been recovered.

Sawant said the state government would investigate to determine the exact cause of the fire and whether safety norms and building rules were followed.

The western coastal state of Goa is one of India’s most popular tourist destinations, known for its sandy beaches.

