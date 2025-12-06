Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes remote wilderness along Alaska-Canada border

A powerful, magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck a remote area near the border between Alaska and the Canadian territory of Yukon on Saturday. There was no tsunami warning, and there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said it struck about 230 miles northwest of Juneau and 155 miles west of Whitehorse, Yukon.

In Whitehorse, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Sgt. Calista MacLeod said the detachment received two 911 calls about the earthquake.

Advertisement

“It definitely was felt,” MacLeod said. “There are a lot of people on social media [saying that] people felt it.”

She said there were no reports of damage or injuries.

The quake‘s epicenter was about 56 miles from Yakutat, Alaska, which the USGS said has a population of 662.

It struck at a depth of about 6 miles and was followed by several smaller aftershocks.

