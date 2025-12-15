Trial begins for Wisconsin judge accused of helping immigrant evade federal authorities

This courtroom sketch depicts Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan in court as jury selection in her trial begins Thursday.

A prosecutor told jurors Monday that a Wisconsin judge said she would “take the heat” for directing an immigrant to dash through a private courtroom door while federal agents were trying to arrest him.

Opening remarks by Asst. U.S. Atty. Keith Alexander kicked off an extraordinary trial for a public official. Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan is charged with obstruction and concealment for her actions this spring during President Trump’s immigration crackdown.

The trial in federal court in Milwaukee will center on what happened when Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, 31, reported to the county courthouse in April for a hearing on a state crime.

Authorities say Dugan led him out through a back door that led to a public corridor after she told immigration agents to speak with the chief judge about trying to arrest people at the courthouse.

“They did not expect a judge, sworn to uphold the law, would divide their arrest team and impede their efforts to do their jobs,” Alexander told the jury.

He said Dugan informed her court reporter that she “would take the heat” for helping Flores-Ruiz.

The government’s case is expected to run through at least Thursday, with roughly two dozen witnesses lined up to testify. Dugan faces up to six years in prison if convicted on both counts.

She has argued that she was following courthouse protocols on immigration arrests and wasn’t trying to disrupt agents. Her lawyer says Chief Judge Carl Ashley had sent out a draft policy that barred immigration agents from executing certain warrants in nonpublic areas and required court personnel to refer agents to a supervisor.

Agents followed Flores-Ruiz outside the building and arrested him after a foot chase. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced in November that he had been deported after he pleaded no contest in the local battery case and was sentenced to time served.

Ahead of the trial, U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman declined to dismiss the charges, saying there was no firmly established immunity for Dugan.

Democrats say Trump is looking to make an example of Dugan to blunt judicial opposition to immigration arrests. Dugan told police she and her family found threatening flyers at their homes this spring. The administration has branded her an activist judge.

Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, a fierce Trump loyalist running for Wisconsin governor next year, urged authorities to “lock her up” in a recent tweet.

