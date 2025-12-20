Jordan says its air force joined U.S. strikes on Islamic State in Syria

A U.S. airman prepares an A-10 Thunderbolt II on Friday for a mission in the bombing campaign on Islamic State targets in Syria.

Jordan confirmed Saturday that its air force took part in strikes launched by the United States on Islamic State targets in Syria in retaliation for the killing of three U.S. citizens last weekend.

The U.S. launched military strikes Friday on multiple sites in Syria to “eliminate” Islamic State fighters and weapons in retaliation for an attack by a Syrian gunman that killed two U.S. troops and an American civilian interpreter.

At least five people were killed, including the leader and members of an Islamic State cell, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based war monitor. The U.S. military did not say how many were killed.

The Jordanian military said in a statement that its air force “participated in precise airstrikes ... targeting several ISIS positions in southern Syria,” using an acronym sometimes used for the Islamic State militant group. Jordan is one of 90 countries making up the global coalition — which Syria recently joined — against Islamic State.

The Jordanian statement said the operation aimed “to prevent extremist groups from exploiting these areas as launching pads to threaten the security of Syria’s neighbors and the wider region, especially after ISIS regrouped and rebuilt its capabilities in southern Syria.”

U.S. Central Command, which oversees the region, said in a statement that its forces “struck more than 70 targets at multiple locations across central Syria with fighter jets, attack helicopters, and artillery,” with the Jordanian air force supporting with fighter aircraft.

It said that since the Dec. 13 attack in Syria, “U.S. and partner forces conducted 10 operations in Syria and Iraq resulting in the deaths or detention of 23 terrorist operatives,” adding that the U.S. and partners have conducted more than 80 counter-terrorism operations in Syria in the last six months.

President Trump had threatened “very serious retaliation” after the shooting in the Syrian desert, for which he blamed Islamic State. Those killed were among hundreds of U.S. troops deployed in eastern Syria as part of a coalition fighting the militant group. On Friday, Trump reiterated his backing for Syrian interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, who Trump said was “fully in support” of the U.S. strikes against Islamic State.

The militant group has not taken responsibility for the attack on the U.S. service members, but it has claimed two attacks on Syrian security forces since, one of which killed four Syrian soldiers in Idlib province. The group in its statements described Al-Sharaa’s government and army as “apostates.” Though Al-Sharaa once led a group affiliated with Al Qaeda, he has had a long-running enmity with Islamic State.

As well as killing three U.S. citizens, the shooting near Palmyra also wounded three other U.S. troops as well as members of Syria’s security forces, and the gunman was killed.

The assailant had joined Syria’s internal security forces as a base security guard two months ago and recently was reassigned while he was under investigation on suspicion that he might be affiliated with Islamic State, Syrian officials have said.

The man stormed a meeting between U.S. and Syrian security officials who were having lunch together and opened fire after clashing with Syrian guards.

