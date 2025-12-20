Pakistani court sentences former Prime Minister Imran Khan and wife to 17 years in graft case

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, seated with his wife, Bushra Bibi, speaks to reporters in a Lahore High Court office in July 2023. The couple were sentenced to 17 years in prison Saturday.

A Pakistani court convicted and sentenced imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, on Saturday to 17 years in prison after finding them guilty of retaining and selling state gifts, officials and his party said.

The couple pleaded not guilty when they were indicted last year. They were accused of selling the gifts, including jewelry from Saudi Arabia’s government, at prices far below their market value while he was in office.

Prosecutors said Khan and his wife declared the value of the gifts at a little over $10,000, far below their actual market value of $285,521, allowing them to purchase the items at a reduced price.

Khan’s lawyer, Salman Safdar, said he would appeal the ruling on behalf of the couple.

Under Pakistani law, for government officials and politicians to keep gifts received from foreign dignitaries, they must buy them at the assessed market value and declare any proceeds earned from selling them.

Khan’s spokesperson, Zulfiquar Bukhari, said Saturday’s sentencing ignored basic principles of justice. In a statement, he said that the “criminal liability was imposed without proof of intent, gain, or loss, relying instead on a retrospective reinterpretation of rules.”

Bukhari said the court ruling “raised serious questions about the fairness and impartiality of the process, turning justice into a tool for selective prosecution.”

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI, denounced the ruling in a statement, calling it “a black chapter in history,” and said Khan was present in the court when the judge announced the verdict in the Adiala prison in the city of Rawalpindi.

On its official X account, the party wrote that Khan’s family was not allowed access to the court when the verdict was announced. “A closed-door jail trial is neither free nor fair. It is, in fact, a military Trial.”

Omar Ayub, a PTI senior leader, said on X that there was “no rule of law in Pakistan.”

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Khan and his wife were convicted and sentenced after the court examined solid evidence. He said the couple indulged in corruption, and “the court delivered a fair decision.”

Khan, 73, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022, and his party is in opposition in the parliament. But he remains popular in Pakistan.

His party made a strong showing in the Feb. 8, 2024, election but did not win a majority of the seats in the National Assembly, or lower house of the parliament. The party said the vote was rigged, a claim the government denies.

Khan’s main political rival, Shehbaz Sharif, is the current prime minister. Since his ouster, Khan has repeatedly alleged that his removal was the result of a U.S.-backed conspiracy carried out with the support of Pakistan’s powerful military — allegations denied by Washington, the military and his opponents.

The former prime minister has been serving multiple prison terms since 2023 on corruption convictions and other charges that the former cricket star and his supporters say are aimed at blocking his political career.

Ahmed writes for the Associated Press.