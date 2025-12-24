Explosion in Russian capital kills 3 including a bystander

Police block the road near the scene of a deadly explosion in Moscow, Wednesday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Three people, including two police officers, were killed in an explosion in Moscow on Wednesday, Russian investigators said, two days after a car bomb killed a high-ranking general not far away.

The two traffic police officers were approaching a “suspicious individual” when an explosive device detonated, Investigative Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said in a statement. The officers, and another person standing nearby, died from their injuries.

Investigators and forensic experts were at the scene, Petrenko said.

Russia’s Interior Ministry named the officers as Lt. Ilya Klimanov, 24, who joined the Moscow police in October 2023, and Lt. Maxim Gorbunov, 25. Gorbunov had a wife and a nine-month-old daughter, the statement said.

Advertisement

The blast took place in the same area of the Russian capital where Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov was killed by a car bomb on Monday morning. Sarvarov was the head of the Operational Training Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff.

Investigators said Ukraine may have been behind the attack, which was the third such killing of a senior military officer in just over a year.