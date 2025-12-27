Brazilian judge puts coup plot convicts under house arrest after former police commander flees

An image of former President Jair Bolsonaro displayed Wednesday outside the hospital where he was transported from prison for surgery in Brasilia, Brazil.

A Brazilian judge Saturday issued house arrest orders for 10 people convicted and sentenced for participating in a plot to keep former President Jair Bolsonaro in power after he lost the 2022 election.

The decision by Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes came hours after authorities in neighboring Paraguay arrested a former police commander who also had been convicted in the plot and returned him to Brazil.

Silvinei Vasques, the former director of Brazil’s Federal Highway Police, was extradited to Brazil on Friday night, after he had secretly entered Paraguay and attempted to board a flight to El Salvador using Paraguayan documents. According to Brazilian police, Vasques tore off his ankle monitor Thursday and drove to Paraguay in a rental car.

The 10 people subjected to house arrest orders Saturday had been facing cautionary measures, like the use of ankle monitors, or had been ordered to stay at the same location every night.

They include Filipe Martins, a former advisor to Bolsonaro. Martins’ lawyer, Jeffrey Chiquini, said on X that he would appeal.

“There is no greater injustice than condemning a person for the actions of another,” Chiquini said.

Bolsonaro was convicted and sentenced to 27 years in prison for attempting a coup to remain in office despite his 2022 electoral defeat.

The former president, who has been serving prison time since November, has been hospitalized since Wednesday. After he underwent double hernia surgery Thursday, his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, said Saturday that he’s undergoing a procedure for persistent hiccups.

“It has been nine months of anguish and daily hiccups,” she said on social media.

The trials against Bolsonaro and several generals and police officers accused of participating in the plot have been closely followed in Brazil, where democracy was reinstated in 1985 after decades of military rule.

President Trump initially described the proceedings against his ideological ally Bolsonaro as a “witch hunt” and raised tariffs on Brazilian imports over Bolsonaro’s trial, which he described as an “international disgrace.”

Like Bolsonaro two years later, Trump refused to accept his election defeat in 2020. Trump was impeached and criminally indicted for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and insurrection. After he won the 2024 election, the felony case against him was dropped, because of Justice Department policy and U.S. court rulings that prevent a sitting U.S. president from being criminally prosecuted.

The Trump administration had also placed financial sanctions against De Moraes, the lead judge in Bolsonaro’s trial. But the U.S. government appears to have softened its stance following Bolsonaro’s conviction.

In November, Trump signed an executive order lowering tariffs on Brazilian beef and coffee, two of the country’s largest exports to the United States.

This month, the U.S. Treasury Department lifted sanctions against De Moraes and his wife, as both nations continue to engage in trade negotiations.

Sá Pessoa and Rueda write for the Associated Press and reported from São Paulo and Bogota, Colombia, respectively.