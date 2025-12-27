Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes off Taiwan

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the northeastern coast of Taiwan late Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The earthquake hit at 11:05 p.m. local time about 20 miles from the coastal town of Yilan, USGS reported. Tremors were felt across the island, including in the capital of Taipei, where buildings shook.

One resident in Yilan County described how a building shook first vertically and then horizontally.

“It kept on shaking for a while. Then I ran out, but most people did not run out. I was scared,” he said.

The epicenter was 43 miles deep, and there were no immediate reports of widespread damage or casualties, USGS said. Local television news video showed hanging TVs swaying inside an office building, and spilled cleaning products and broken bottles that had fallen off supermarket shelves.

In a social media post, Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te urged residents to be alert for possible aftershocks.

