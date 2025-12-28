1 dead, 1 injured in midair helicopter crash in New Jersey, officials say
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
- Two helicopters collided midair near Hammonton Municipal Airport in southern New Jersey, killing one pilot and critically injuring the other, officials said.
- Rescue crews extinguished flames engulfing one of the copters.
- The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
HAMMONTON, N.J. — Two helicopters crashed in New Jersey in what federal authorities say was a midair collision that killed one person and critically injured another.
Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said rescuers responded to a report of an aviation crash about 11:25 a.m. on Sunday, and police and fire crews extinguished flames that engulfed one of the helicopters.
The Federal Aviation Administration described the crash as a midair collision between an Enstrom F-28A helicopter and Enstrom 280C helicopter over Hammonton Municipal Airport. Only the pilots were aboard each aircraft.
One person was killed, and another was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene showed a helicopter spinning rapidly to the ground.
Hammonton is a town of about 15,000 people in Atlantic County in the southern part of New Jersey, about 35 miles southeast of Philadelphia. Known for its blueberries, the town has a history of agriculture and is located near the Pine Barrens, a forested wilderness area that covers more than 1 million acres.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash, Friel said.