Knife attack in Suriname kills at least 9, including children, police say

A knife attack outside Suriname’s capital killed at least nine people, including five children, police said Sunday.

Officials said the victims included the attacker’s children and neighbors who came to their aid. Local media reports said the victims were at multiple homes.

The attack took place in Richelieu in the Commewijne district about 15 miles east of Paramaribo. Neighbors said the attack began after a man, whom authorities identified as a 43-year-old, had an argument over the phone with his wife, with whom he no longer lived.

The neighbors said that after the man’s wife said she would not pick up the children but would instead send someone else for them, the man attacked his kids with a knife and went after neighbors in their homes.

In a statement Sunday, Suriname’s Police Corps said the man attempted to attack police officers who arrived on the scene, and he was injured during his arrest. He is now recovering in a hospital.

Police said a sixth child and another adult were seriously injured in the attack and were being treated at a hospital in Paramaribo.

On her Facebook page, Surinamese President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons reacted to the news.

“I wish all the bereaved much strength, resilience, and comfort in this unimaginably difficult time,” Geerlings-Simons wrote in Dutch, the nation’s official language.

Suriname, a former Dutch colony, is the smallest independent nation in South America, with a population of approximately 600,000 people. It has traditionally had one of the lowest homicide rates in the region. But the rate surged in 2024 to 30 homicides per 100,000 residents, according to data gathered by the think tank Insight Crime.

Rozenblad writes for the Associated Press.