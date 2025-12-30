Leaders from Europe and Canada discuss U.S.-led peace efforts as Russia-Ukraine tensions spike

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Leaders from Europe and Canada held talks Tuesday on U.S.-led peace efforts to end the nearly four-year war between Russia and Ukraine, as Moscow and Kyiv sparred over Russian claims, denied by Ukraine, of a mass drone attack on a lakeside residence used by President Vladimir Putin.

The virtual meeting included European leaders as well as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, heads of European institutions and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

“Peace is on the horizon,” Tusk told a Polish Cabinet meeting. But he added: “It is still far from a 100% certainty.”

It was the first meeting of European leaders since President Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at his Florida resort on Sunday. Trump insisted that Ukraine and Russia are “closer than ever before” to a peace settlement, although he acknowledged that outstanding obstacles could still prevent a deal.

“We are moving the peace process forward,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who attended the talks, said in a post on X. “Transparency and honesty are now required from everyone — including Russia.”

His pointed reference to Russia came after Russian and Ukrainian officials exchanged bitter accusations over Moscow’s allegations that Ukraine attempted to attack the Russian leader’s residence in northwestern Russia with 91 long-range drones almost immediately after Trump’s Sunday talks with Zelensky.

The claims and counterclaims threatened to derail peace efforts. “I don’t like it. It’s not good,” Trump said Monday after Putin told him by phone about the alleged attack.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha noted Tuesday that Russia “still hasn’t provided any plausible evidence” to support its allegations.

Moscow won’t do so because “no such attack happened,” he wrote on X.

“Russia has a long record of false claims,” he added, referencing the Kremlin’s denials it intended to attack Ukraine ahead of its Feb. 24, 2022, all-out invasion of its neighbor.

Zelensky, speaking Monday, also branded the allegation as “another lie” from Moscow designed to sabotage peace efforts.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov countered Tuesday that the alleged Ukrainian attack is “aimed at thwarting President Trump’s efforts to promote a peaceful resolution” to the war.

Russia and Ukraine have throughout the war exchanged accusations about attacks that cannot be independently verified because of the fighting.

Peskov didn’t say whether Moscow would present physical evidence of the attack, such as drone wreckage, saying that such a step would be a matter for Russia’s military. “I don’t think there needs to be any evidence here,” he said.

The rural Novgorod region is home to one of the Russian presidency’s official residences, Dolgie Borody, close to the town of Valdai, about 250 miles northwest of Moscow. The area has been used to host a vacation retreat for high-ranking government officials since the Soviet era.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank, said that since Trump launched a diplomatic push at the start of the year to end the war, “the Kremlin has sought to delay and prolong peace negotiations in order to continue its war undisturbed, prevent the U.S. from imposing measures intended to pressure Russia into meaningful negotiations, and even to extract concessions about bilateral U.S.-Russian relations.”

Novikov and Davies write for the Associated Press. Davies reported from Leicester, England. AP writer Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed to this report.