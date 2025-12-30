List of aid groups working in Gaza that Israel is suspending

Palestinians, including children, who are struggling to access food gather to receive hot meals distributed by a charity organization in Khan Yunis, Gaza on Tuesday. The food crisis in Gaza continues as Israel allows only a limited amount of humanitarian aid to enter the city.

Israel says it’s suspending humanitarian organizations that have failed to meet its new rules to vet international groups working in the Gaza Strip.

They include some of the world’s most prominent and outspoken aid organizations, including Doctors Without Borders.

The suspension begins Jan. 1. International organizations have said Israel’s rules are arbitrary and could endanger staff. Israel has accused militant groups of operating under the cover of international organizations, something the groups deny.

The Israeli defense body that oversees humanitarian aid to Gaza, COGAT, said that the organizations on the list contribute less than 1% of the total aid going into the Gaza Strip, and that help will continue to enter from organizations that did receive permits to continue operating in Gaza.

Here are the groups affected:

1. Action Against Hunger

2. ActionAid

3. Alianza por la Solidaridad

4. Campaign for the Children of Palestine

5. CARE

6. DanChurchAid

7. Danish Refugee Council

8. Handicap International: Humanity & Inclusion

9. Japan International Volunteer Center

10. Medecins du Monde France

11. Medecins du Monde Switzerland

12. Medecins Sans Frontieres Belgium

13. Medecins Sans Frontieres France

14. Medecins Sans Frontieres Nederland

15. Medicos del Mundo

16. Mercy Corps

17. MSF Spain

18. Norwegian Refugee Council

19. Oxfam Novib

20. Premiere Urgence Internationale

21. Terre des hommes Lausanne

22. International Rescue Committee

23. WeWorld-GVC

24. World Vision International

25. Relief International

26. Fondazione AVSI

27. Movement for Peace-MPDL

28. American Friends Service Committee

29. Medico International

30. Palestine Solidarity Association in Sweden

31. Defense for Children International

32. Medical Aid for Palestinians UK

33. Caritas Internationalis

34. Caritas Jerusalem

35. Near East Council of Churches

36. Oxfam Quebec

37. War Child Holland