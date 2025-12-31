Germany will drop inquiry into Russian magnate after he agrees to pay nearly $12 million
- German prosecutors will drop an investigation into Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov after he pays about $11.8 million to settle sanctions breach allegations.
- The Uzbek-born billionaire, a close Putin ally sanctioned after Russia’s 2022 Ukraine invasion, was suspected of illegally transferring funds through foreign companies.
- The payment will be distributed among Germany’s federal treasury, victim support foundations and prisoner welfare organizations under the nation’s criminal law provisions.
BERLIN — German prosecutors say they will drop an investigation of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, over possible breaches of sanctions after he agreed to pay about $11.8 million to the authorities.
The Uzbekistan-born billionaire and metals magnate, who was reelected as the president of the International Fencing Federation last year, has been facing European Union sanctions imposed after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
The Munich prosecutors office said Tuesday that the inquiry into Usmanov, which prompted police raids of dozens of properties in Germany linked to him three years ago, would be dropped upon receiving the payment.
Some funds and assets linked to Usmanov had been frozen under the EU sanctions. A probe of money laundering allegations was dropped last year, his press office said in a statement.
Prosecutors said Usmanov was suspected of transferring about 1.5 million euros through foreign-based companies for management of two properties in the lakeside town of Rottach-Egern, south of Munich, in the months after the sanctions were imposed.
He was also alleged to have failed to declare valuables to authorities, including jewelry, paintings and wines.
Usmanov’s defense team had challenged the allegations about his ties to the companies and valuables and the applicability of EU law in the case.
The prosecutors said the discontinuation of the investigation upon the payment was authorized under German criminal law.
The 10 million euros will be distributed among the state treasury, a Bavarian victim support foundation and an association for prisoner welfare and probation services, the prosecutors office said.