Pakistan sees deadliest year in a decade in 2025, report says

Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Squad commandos stand guard at an explosion site after a suicide blast outside the district court in Islamabad on Nov. 11. The Pakistani Taliban claimed a suicide bombing that killed at least 12 people in Islamabad, a rare attack by the militant group on the country’s capital.

Pakistan experienced its deadliest year in more than a decade in 2025 as combat-related deaths surged 74%, with militants accounting for more than half the death toll, according to a new report released by an independent think tank.

Islamabad often accuses Kabul of turning a blind eye to cross-border attacks by Pakistani militants, a claim Afghanistan’s Taliban government denies. Tensions between the two neighbors have been high since October following border clashes that killed dozens and wounded hundreds.

The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies said violence in Pakistan left 3,413 people dead — up from 1,950 in 2024 — with 2,138 militants killed.

The 124% rise in militant death toll from 2024 reflects intensive counterterrorism operations against the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, which is not part of Afghanistan’s Taliban, the report said. The group has intensified attacks on Pakistan’s security forces in recent years.

Abdullah Khan, managing director of the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, said the high death toll was driven in part by a rise in suicide bombings and the militants’ use of U.S. military equipment left behind during the American withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, which later reached the Pakistani Taliban, and other groups, increasing their operational capabilities.

The 2025 fatalities also included 667 security personnel, a 26% increase from the previous year, “the highest annual figure since 2011,” Khan said.

He also said 580 civilian deaths were recorded, “the highest annual toll since 2015.” In addition, 28 members of pro-government peace committees were reported dead.

The Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies recorded at least 1,066 militant attacks in 2025 and suicide attacks rose 53%, with 26 incidents reported. It also said security forces arrested about 500 militants during intelligence-based operations last year, up from 272 in 2024.

Khan said multiple militant groups, including the Pakistani Taliban, claimed most attacks in 2025.

The institute released its report weeks after Pakistan’s military spokesman, Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, said security forces carried out 67,023 intelligence-based operations in 2025, killing 1,873 militants, who included 136 Afghan nationals.

The border violence between Pakistan and Afghanistan followed the Oct. 9 explosions in Kabul that the Afghan Taliban government blamed on Pakistan. A Qatar-mediated ceasefire has largely held since then, though the two sides failed to reach an agreement in November despite holding three rounds of talks in Istanbul.

In December, Pakistan’s newly appointed armed forces chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, called on Afghanistan’s Taliban government to choose between maintaining ties with Islamabad or supporting the Pakistani Taliban.

Ahmed writes for the Associated Press.