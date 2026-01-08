Venezuela says it’s releasing a ‘significant number’ of prisoners as a gesture to ‘seek peace’

El Helicoide, top, the headquarters of Venezuela’s intelligence service and detention center, stands in Caracas, the capital, on Thursday.

Venezuela is releasing a “significant number” of citizens and foreigners from its prisons in a decision that the head of the country’s legislature described Thursday as a gesture to “seek peace” less than a week after deposed President Nicolás Maduro was captured by U.S. forces to face federal drug-trafficking charges in New York.

Jorge Rodríguez, brother of acting President Delcy Rodríguez and head of the National Assembly, did not specify whom they would be releasing or how many people would be released. But he said the release of prisoners “is happening right now.”

Venezuelan authorities have freed political prisoners before, but the releases on Thursday were the first ones since Maduro was deposed. Human rights groups were encouraged by the releases, but it wasn’t clear yet whether this might represent the early stages of a government in transition or more of a symbolic effort to please the Trump administration, which has allowed Maduro’s loyalists to stay in control.

Although a number of journalists, lawyers and human rights activists were freed, the number of prisoners to be released remained unclear.

“Consider this a gesture by the Bolivarian government, which is broadly intended to seek peace,” Rodríguez said in an announcement publicized over TV.

NGO: 863 detained for ‘political reasons’

The Spanish government announced Thursday that five Spanish citizens were among those released and would soon return to Spain. Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares confirmed the group includes prominent Venezuelan-Spanish lawyer and human rights activist Rocío San Miguel. Speaking to Spanish broadcaster RNE, he also confirmed that Spanish citizens Andrés Martínez, José María Basoa, Ernesto Gorbe and Miguel Moreno were freed.

Alfredo Romero, president of Foro Penal, an advocacy group for prisoners based in Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, praised Thursday’s release as “good news” that lifted Venezuelans’ hopes that all political detainees in the country may walk free.

But he stressed that he wanted this to become “the beginning of the dismantling of the repressive system” of Maduro’s government and not remain “a mere gesture, a charade of releasing some prisoners and incarcerating others.”

Despite a widespread crackdown during the country’s tumultuous 2024 election — in which the government said it detained 2,000 people — the government denies that there are “political prisoners” and accuses those detained of plotting to destabilize Maduro’s rule.

Families wait outside prisons

A number of families of those detained rushed to wait outside numerous prisons on Thursday, hoping to reunite with their loved ones.

Pedro Durán, 60, was among those hoping to wrap his arm around his brother Franklin Durán as he waited outside a prison in the town of Guatire, about 25 miles from Caracas. Durán said his brother was detained in 2021 on charges of trying to overthrow Maduro’s government — an accusation the family fiercely denies.

Durán, who has been living in Spain, heard rumors that the government may be releasing detainees on Wednesday and immediately bought a plane ticket from Madrid to Caracas to find his brother.

“I don’t have words to express the emotion I’m feeling,” Durán said. “We’re feeling a lot of hope. ... We’re just waiting now.”

Despite the anticipation, fear persists in parts of the country as residents brace for an uncertain future.

“Of course everyone here is very scared, but what more could they [the government] do to us that they haven’t done already,” he said.

‘A bargaining chip’

Ronal Rodríguez, a researcher at the Venezuelan Observatory at the University of Rosario in Bogotá, Colombia, said the government periodically releases prisoners at politically strategic moments.

“The regime uses them [prisoners] like a bargaining chip,” he said, adding that he and other observers will be watching not just how many people the government releases, but also whether high-profile individuals are included or whether they’re being released under a condition of house arrest.

Little movement was immediately seen outside one of Venezuela’s most notable prisons.

On Wednesday, the Trump administration sought to assert its control over Venezuelan oil, seizing a pair of sanctioned tankers transporting petroleum and announcing plans to relax some sanctions so the U.S. can oversee the sale of Venezuela’s petroleum worldwide.

Both moves reflect the administration’s determination to make good on its effort to control the next steps in Venezuela through its vast oil resources. After Maduro’s capture, President Trump pledged that the U.S. will “run” the country.

Delacroix writes for the Associated Press. AP writer Jorge Rueda in Caracas, Isabel DeBre in Buenos Aires, Suman Naishadham in Madrid and Megan Janetsky in Mexico City contributed to this report.