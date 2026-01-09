U.S. sends delegation to Venezuela in first step toward restoring relations after Maduro’s capture

Supporters of the Venezuelan government rally in Caracas, Venezuela, on Friday, calling for the release of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, who were captured by U.S. forces.

The United States and Venezuelan governments said Friday they were exploring the possibility of restoring diplomatic relations between the two countries, and that a delegation from the Trump administration arrived in the South American nation Friday.

The small team of U.S. diplomats and diplomatic security officials traveled to Venezuela to make a preliminary assessment about the potential reopening of the U.S. Embassy in Caracas, the State Department said in a statement.

Venezuela’s government on Friday acknowledged that U.S. diplomats had traveled to the country and announced that it will send a delegation to Washington, but it did not say when.

In a statement, Delcy Rodríguez’s government said it “has decided to initiate an exploratory process of a diplomatic nature with the Government of the United States of America, aimed at the re-establishment of diplomatic missions in both countries.”