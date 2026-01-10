Six killed in Mississippi, suspect charged with murder

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Authorities have charged a 24-year-old man with murder after six people were killed in a series of related shootings Friday night in northeast Mississippi.

Daricka M. Moore has been charged in the killings, Clay County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Steven Woodruff confirmed. He was booked into the Clay County jail before dawn Saturday, jail records show. Woodruff did not say whether Moore had a lawyer representing him.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said in a Facebook post that “multiple innocent lives” were lost “due to violence” in the county, which is about 125 miles northeast of Jackson, the capital.

Advertisement

The sheriff told WTVA-TV that six people were killed in three locations.

The shootings took place in the rural community of Cedarbluff, west of the county seat of West Point.

“I ask that you lift our victims and their families in your prayers Law Enforcement is busy investigating and will release an update as soon as possible,” he wrote.

The sheriff’s office did not provide further details early Saturday, but planned an afternoon news conference.

Advertisement

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirmed it was assisting in the inquiry, but deferred comment to Scott.

