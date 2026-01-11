Ukrainian drone attack in Russia kills 1; thousands in Kyiv without power after Moscow bombardment

President Volodymyr Zelensky, second from left, listens with other Ukrainian officials to British Defense Secretary John Healey during a meeting in Kyiv on Friday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A Ukrainian drone strike killed one person and wounded three others in Russia, while thousands of residents in Kyiv were still without power and heat following an intense Russian bombardment, officials said Sunday.

In the Russian city of Voronezh, a young woman died overnight in a hospital intensive care unit after debris from a drone fell on a house during the attack Saturday, regional Gov. Alexander Gusev said on Telegram.

Three other people were wounded and more than 10 apartment buildings, private houses and a high school were damaged, he said, adding that air defenses shot down 17 drones over Voronezh. The city is home to just over 1 million people and lies some 155 miles from the Ukrainian border.

Advertisement

Ukraine’s General Staff said Sunday its forces hit three drilling platforms operated by Russian oil giant Lukoil in the waters of the Caspian Sea. Ukraine’s long-range drone strikes on Russian energy sites aim to deprive Moscow of the oil export revenue it needs to pursue its full-scale invasion.

The attacks came after Russia bombarded Ukraine with hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles overnight into Friday, killing at least four people in the capital, Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials. For only the second time in the nearly four-year war, Russia used a powerful new hypersonic missile that struck western Ukraine, in a clear warning to Kyiv and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Ukraine’s largest private energy supplier, DTEK, said Sunday that 30,000 people in Kyiv were still without power following the attack. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Friday that about half the apartment buildings — nearly 6,000 — in snowy Kyiv were without heat in daytime temperatures of about 18 degrees Fahrenheit.

Advertisement

Russia’s intense barrage and the launch of the nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile followed reports of major progress in talks between Ukraine and its allies on how to defend the country from further aggression by Moscow if a U.S.-led peace deal is struck.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday in his nightly address that Ukrainian negotiators “continue to communicate with the American side.”

Chief negotiator Rustem Umerov was in contact with U.S. partners on Saturday, he said.

Separately, Ukraine’s General Staff said Russia targeted Ukraine with 154 drones overnight into Sunday and 125 were shot down.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s main intelligence directorate said Sunday that Russia this month deployed the new jet-powered “Geran-5” strike drone against Ukraine for the first time. The Geran is a Russian variant of the Iranian-designed Shahed.

According to the directorate, the drone can carry a 200-pound warhead and has a range of nearly 620 miles.

