83-year-old man convicted of killing Uber driver who he wrongly thought was scamming him

In this image taken from Uber dashcam video released by the Clark County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office, William Brock points a gun at Uber driver Loletha Hall outside his home in South Charleston, Ohio, on March 25, 2024.

A jury convicted an 83-year-old Ohio man of murder in the shooting of an Uber driver who he wrongly thought was trying to rob him after scam phone calls deceived them both.

William J. Brock fatally shot the driver after wrongly assuming she was in on a plot to get $12,000 in supposed bond money for a relative, authorities said.

The driver fell victim to the same scammer, driving to Brock’s home between Dayton and Columbus to pick up a package for delivery, according to investigators.

Brock shot the driver, 61-year-old LoLetha Toland-Hall of Dublin, a Columbus suburb, six times when she showed up at his home in March 2024, authorities said.

Brock, of South Charleston, was convicted of murder, felonious assault and kidnapping Wednesday. He is scheduled to be sentenced next week. A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

Brock’s attorney said the shooting was in self-defense and the scammer had made threats against him and his family. Brock testified during the trial that he felt threatened when the driver arrived at his house.

But prosecutors said Hall was unarmed and posed no threat when Brock shot her. Investigators said the driver was unaware of the scam call that Brock had received with threats and demands for money.

Clark County Prosecutor Daniel Driscoll told reporters after the verdict that both families lost loved ones because of the scam.

“The really sad part about this is that we know there are still criminals out there,” he said. “We know that the scammers, the folks who started this, haven’t been brought to justice.”

