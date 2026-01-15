Magnitude 6.0 earthquake recorded off Oregon

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A large earthquake was reported at 7:25 p.m. Thursday off the Oregon coast. The magnitude 6.0 quake occurred 183 miles from Bandon, Ore., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles and had an estimated intensity of VI on the modified Mercalli intensity scale, which signifies strong shaking.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

