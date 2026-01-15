Breaking News
World & Nation

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake recorded off Oregon

A map shows the U.S. and the location of an earthquake in the ocean near Oregon.
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake occurred Thursday evening off Oregon.
(Quakebot)
By Quakebot
  • A powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the Oregon coast Thursday evening, centered 183 miles from Bandon with strong shaking reported across the region.
  • The quake registered strong shaking on the intensity scale. Residents are encouraged to report their experiences to the USGS for earthquake monitoring.
  • The quake registered strong shaking on the intensity scale. Residents are encouraged to report their experiences to the USGS for earthquake monitoring.

A large earthquake was reported at 7:25 p.m. Thursday off the Oregon coast. The magnitude 6.0 quake occurred 183 miles from Bandon, Ore., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles and had an estimated intensity of VI on the modified Mercalli intensity scale, which signifies strong shaking.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into bite-sized steps over six weeks. Learn more about earthquake kits, which apps you need, Lucy Jones’ most important advice and more at latimes.com/Unshaken.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

Quakebot

Quakebot is a software application developed by the Los Angeles Times to report the latest earthquakes as fast as possible. It is maintained by The Times’ Data and Graphics Department. Learn more by reading our list of frequently asked questions.

