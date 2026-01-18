On Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza, $1 billion buys a permanent seat

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

At least six more countries said Sunday that the United States has invited them to join President Trump’s “Board of Peace,” a new body of world leaders meant to oversee next steps in Gaza that’s showing ambitions for a broader mandate in global affairs.

As with many of Trump’s dealings, there is a price attached.

A $1-billion contribution secures permanent membership on the Trump-led board instead of a three-year appointment, which has no contribution requirement, according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity about the charter, which hasn’t been made public. The official said the money raised would go to rebuilding the Gaza Strip.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has accepted an invitation to join the board, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó told state radio Sunday. Orbán is one of Trump’s most ardent supporters in Europe.

India has received an invitation, a senior government official with knowledge of the matter said, speaking on condition of anonymity, as the information hadn’t been made public by authorities.

Jordan, Greece, Cyprus and Pakistan also said Sunday that they had received invitations. Canada, Turkey, Egypt, Paraguay, Argentina and Albania already have said they were invited. It was not clear how many have been invited in all.

The U.S. is expected to announce its official list of members in the coming days, probably during the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Those on the board will oversee next steps in Gaza as the ceasefire that took effect Oct. 10 moves into its challenging second phase. It includes a new Palestinian committee in Gaza, the deployment of an international security force, disarmament of Hamas and reconstruction of the war-battered territory.

In letters sent Friday to world leaders inviting them to be “founding members,” Trump said the Board of Peace would “embark on a bold new approach to resolving global conflict.”

That could become a potential rival to the United Nations, the global body created in the wake of World War II. Its clout has been diminished by major funding cuts by the Trump administration and other donors, and its most powerful panel, the Security Council, has been blocked by U.S. vetoes from taking action to end the war in Gaza.

Trump’s invitation letters for the Board of Peace noted that the Security Council had endorsed the U.S. 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan, which includes the board’s creation. The letters were posted on social media by some invitees.

The White House last week also announced an executive committee of leaders who will carry out the board’s vision, but Israel on Saturday objected that the committee “was not coordinated with Israel and is contrary to its policy,” without offering details. The statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office was rare criticism of its close ally in Washington.

The executive committee’s members include U.S. Secretary of State Rubio, Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, World Bank President Ajay Banga and U.S. deputy national security advisor Robert Gabriel, along with an Israeli business owner, billionaire Yakir Gabay.

Members also include representatives of ceasefire monitors Qatar, Egypt and Turkey. Turkey has a strained relationship with Israel but good relations with Hamas and could play an important role in persuading the group to yield power in Gaza and disarm.

Anna and Boak write for the Associated Press and reported from Jerusalem and West Palm Beach, Fla., respectively. AP writers Justin Spike in Budapest, Hungary, and Rajesh Roy in New Delhi contributed to this report.