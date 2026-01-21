Advertisement
A list of countries joining Trump’s Board of Peace, those not joining and those not committed

Palestinian women receive donated food at a community kitchen in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip
Palestinian women receive donated food at a community kitchen in Deir al Balah, central Gaza Strip, Wednesday.
(Abdel Kareem Hana / Associated Press)
Associated Press
JERUSALEM — Several countries have said they will join U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, while a few European nations have declined their invitations. Many have not yet responded to Trump’s invites.

Chaired by Trump, the board was originally envisioned as a small group of world leaders overseeing the Gaza ceasefire plan. But the Trump administration’s ambitions have since expanded, with Trump extending invitations to dozens of nations and hinting at the board’s future role as conflict mediator.

A White House official has said about 30 countries were expected to join the board, without providing details, while about 50 had been invited.

Here is a tally by The Associated Press on what countries are joining, which are not and which are undecided.

Countries that have accepted to join the board

— Argentina

— Armenia

— Azerbaijan

— Bahrain

— Belarus

— Egypt

— Hungary

— Indonesia

— Jordan

— Kazakhstan

— Kosovo

— Morocco

— Pakistan

— Qatar

— Saudi Arabia

— Turkey

— United Arab Emirates

— Uzbekistan

— Vietnam

Countries that will not join the board, at least for now

— France

— Norway

— Slovenia

— Sweden

Countries that have been invited but remain noncommittal:

— Britain

— China

— Croatia

— Germany

— Italy

— European Union’s executive arm

— Paraguay

— Russia

— Singapore

— Ukraine

