Federal officers shoot another person in Minneapolis, governor says

Federal agents stand near the site of a shooting Saturday in Minneapolis.

Federal officers shot another person in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, Gov. Tim Walz said Saturday.

Walz said in a social media post that he had been in contact with the White House after the shooting. He called on President Trump to end the crackdown in his state. The details surrounding the shooting weren’t immediately clear.

“Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now,” Walz said in a post on X.

After the shooting, bystanders gathered and screamed profanities at federal officers, calling them “cowards” and telling them to go home. One officer responded mockingly as he walked away, telling them: “Boo hoo.” Agents elsewhere shoved a yelling protester into a car.

The shooting came amid widespread daily protests in the Twin Cities since the Jan. 7 shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was killed when an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fired into her vehicle.

It also comes a day after thousands of demonstrators protesting the crackdown on immigrants crowded the city’s streets in frigid weather, calling for federal law enforcement to leave.

