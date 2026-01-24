Truce between Syrian government forces, Kurdish fighters ends with no clear renewal in sight

A Syrian security force member stands at the entrance of a tunnel used by retreating Syrian Democratic Forces fighters inside a military hospital compound in the town of Ain Issa, northeastern Syria, on Saturday.

A four-day truce between the Syrian government and Kurdish fighters ended Saturday evening with no clear sign of whether it will be renewed as the main Kurdish-led force in the country called on the international community to prevent any escalation.

The end of the truce came as government forces have been sending reinforcements to Syria’s northeast. Over the last three weeks, they have witnessed intense clashes in which the Kurdish-led and U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, lost large parts of the area they once controlled.

Syria’s state news agency SANA quoted an unnamed government official as saying that the truce has ended and the government “is studying its options.”

Syria’s interim government signed an agreement last March with the SDF for it to hand over territory and to eventually merge its fighters with government forces. In early January, a new round of talks failed to make progress over the merger, leading to renewed fighting between the two sides.

A new version of the accord was signed last weekend, and a four-day ceasefire was declared Tuesday. Part of the new deal is that SDF members will have to merge into the army and police forces as individuals.

The SDF said in a statement Saturday that military buildups and logistical movements by government forces have been observed, “clearly indicating an intent to escalate and push the region toward a new confrontation.” The SDF said it would continue to abide by the truce.

State TV said authorities on Saturday released 126 teenage boys who were held at the Al-Aqtan prison near the northern city of Raqqa that was taken by government forces Friday. The teens, all under 18 years of age, were taken to Raqqa where they were handed over to their families, the TV station said.

The prison is also home to some of the 9,000 members of the Islamic State militant group. Most of them remain held in jails run by the SDF. Government forces have so far taken control of two prisons while the rest are still run by the SDF.

Earlier this week, the U.S. military said that some 7,000 Islamic State detainees will be transferred to detention centers in neighboring Iraq. On Wednesday, the U.S. military said that 150 prisoners had been taken to Iraq.

