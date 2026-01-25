Iran unveils mural warning of retaliation if U.S. conducts a military strike

A billboard unveiled Sunday in Enghelab Square in Tehran depicts a damaged U.S. aircraft carrier with disabled fighter jets on its deck and a sign reading, in Persian and English, “If you sow the wind, you’ll reap the whirlwind.”

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Iranian authorities unveiled a mural on a giant billboard in a central Tehran square on Sunday with a direct warning to the United States not to attempt a military strike on the country, as U.S. warships head to the region.

The image shows a bird’s-eye view of an aircraft carrier with damaged and exploding fighter planes on its flight deck. The deck is strewn with bodies and streaked with blood that trails into the water behind the ship to form a pattern reminiscent of the stripes of the American flag. A slogan in Persian and English is emblazoned across one corner: “If you sow the wind, you will reap the whirlwind.”

The unveiling of the mural in Enghelab Square comes as the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and accompanying warships move toward the region. President Trump has said the ships are being moved “just in case” he decides to take action, as he has threatened since the Iranian government cracked down on a recent series of mass protests.

Advertisement

“We have a massive fleet heading in that direction and maybe we won’t have to use it,” Trump said Thursday.

Enghelab Square is used for gatherings called by the state, and authorities change its mural based on national occasions. On Saturday, the commander of Iran’s paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that his force is “more ready than ever, finger on the trigger.”

Tension between the U.S. and Iran has escalated in the wake of a brutal crackdown on nationwide protests that saw thousands of people killed and tens of thousands arrested. Trump had threatened military action if Iran continued to kill peaceful protesters or carried out mass executions of those detained.

Advertisement

There have been no further protests for days and Trump said recently that Tehran had halted the planned execution of about 800 arrested protesters — a claim Iran’s top prosecutor called “completely false.”

But Trump has indicated he is keeping his options open, saying Thursday that any military action would make last June’s U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites “look like peanuts.”

U.S. Central Command said on social media that its Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle now has a presence in the Middle East, noting the fighter jet “enhances combat readiness and promotes regional security and stability.”

Similarly, the U.K. Ministry of Defense said Thursday that it deployed its Typhoon fighter jets to Qatar “in a defensive capacity.”

The protests in Iran began Dec. 28, sparked by the fall of the Iranian currency, the rial, and quickly spread across the country. They were met by a violent crackdown by Iran’s theocracy, which does not tolerate dissent.

The death toll reported by activists has continued to rise since the end of the demonstrations, as information trickles out despite a more than two-week internet blackout — the most comprehensive in Iran’s history.

Advertisement

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency on Sunday put the death toll at 5,529, with the number expected to increase. It says more than 41,200 people have been arrested.

The group’s figures have been accurate in previous periods of unrest in the country and rely on a network of activists in Iran to verify deaths. That death toll exceeds that of any other round of protest there in decades, and recalls the chaos surrounding Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution. The Associated Press has not been able to independently verify the toll.

Iran’s government has put the death toll at a far lower 3,117, saying 2,427 were civilians and security force members, and labeled the rest “terrorists.” In the past, Iran’s theocracy has undercounted or not reported fatalities from street protests.

Becatoros writes for the Associated Press.