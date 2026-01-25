Myanmar holds its last election round, with the army already certain to keep control over government

A voter holds up her finger marked with ink indicating she voted at a polling station Sunday during the third phase of the general election in Mandalay, Myanmar.

Voting was held Sunday in Myanmar in the final round of a three-stage general election, capping a nearly monthlong process that has already ensured the country’s military rulers and their allies will command a parliamentary majority to form a new government.

Critics say the polls were neither free nor fair, and were designed to legitimize the power of the military after it ousted the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

The army-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party, or USDP, had already won most of the seats contested in the first two rounds of voting. Twenty-five percent of the seats in the upper and lower houses of the national parliament are reserved for the military, guaranteeing that it and its allies control the legislature.

Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, who heads the current military government, is widely expected by supporters and opponents to assume the presidency when the new parliament meets.

Voting limited by ongoing civil war

The army’s 2021 takeover triggered widespread opposition that dragged Myanmar into a civil war. Security concerns engendered by the fighting meant voting was not held in more than one-fifth of the country’s 330 townships, another reason the process was described as neither free nor fair.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan on Tuesday said the Assn. of Southeast Asian Nations, of which Myanmar is a member, did not send observers and would not certify the election, citing concerns over the lack of inclusive and free participation.

Min Aung Hlaing responded Sunday to the election critics, declaring that “the people who live in Myanmar are the ones who vote. Not those from outside.”

“We are not concerned whether this is recognized by foreign countries or not. We recognize the people’s vote. It should be like that,” he told journalists after inspecting a polling station in Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city.

Asked whether he intended to take part in the new government, he declined to comment, noting the president would be selected when parliament meets.

Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s 80-year-old former leader, and her party did not participate in the polls. She is serving a 27-year prison term on charges widely viewed as spurious and politically motivated. Her party, the National League for Democracy, won landslide victories in the 2020 and 2015 elections, but was forced to dissolve in 2023 after refusing to register under new military rules.

Other parties also refused to register or declined to run under conditions they deem unfair, while opposition groups called for a voter boycott.

A new Election Protection Law imposed harsh penalties for most public criticism of the polls, with the authorities charging more than 400 people recently for activities such as leafleting or online activity.

Voting began at 6 a.m. and ended at 4 p.m. Sunday in 61 townships across six regions and three states, including many areas that have seen clashes in recent months.

At the polling station in Dagon township in Yangon, the country’s largest city, 86-year-old Soe Tint said he cast his ballot because he wants the country to be peaceful and develop “in all sectors, including education.”

At the same station, Lae Lae Yi, 62, was less hopeful.

“I’m not expecting anything at all, because there is no motivation,” she said.

Fighting was reported in at least one township holding polls, with five people injured Sunday, independent online media, including the Irrawaddy, reported.

The previous two rounds of voting were disrupted by armed groups opposed to military rule carrying out attacks on polling stations and government buildings in several townships, killing at least two administrative officials, according to the military government.

No voting in areas beset by fighting

The election was held in three phases due to the armed conflict. The first two rounds took place on Dec. 28 and Jan. 11 in 202 of the country’s 330 townships. A total of 67 townships — mostly areas controlled by armed opposing groups — did not participate, reducing the original seats in the 664-member national parliament to 586.

Final results in the parliamentary vote are expected to be announced this week. The military government has announced that parliament will be convened in March, and the new government will take up its duties in April.

The party with a majority in the combined upper and lower houses of parliament can select the new president, who in turn names a Cabinet and forms a new government.

More than 4,800 candidates from 57 political parties are competing for seats in national and regional legislatures, though only six are contested nationwide. Seventeen other parties aside from the USDP have won a small number of seats in the legislature, ranging from one to 10.

Ko Ko Gyi, chairman of the People’s Party, which has won a seat in the national parliament, told journalists that checks and balances would be weakened if a single party dominated the legislature.

“Since the government is chosen solely by parliament here, if a single party comes to dominate the legislature, the political system becomes one in which the winning party dominates the government,” Ko Ko Gyi said after casting a vote.

The military government said there are more than 24 million eligible voters, about 35% fewer than in 2020. The turnout in the first two rounds of voting was between 50% and 60%, it announced.