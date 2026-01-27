Judge issues temporary order barring removal of boy, 5, and father who were detained in Minnesota

Liam Conejo Ramos, 5, is detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers after arriving home from preschool on Jan. 20 in a Minnesota suburb.

A federal judge has issued a temporary order prohibiting removal of a 5-year-old Ecuadorian boy and his father whose arrest last week in Minnesota quickly become another lightning rod for America’s divisions on immigration under the Trump administration.

U.S. District Judge Fred Biery ruled Monday that any removal or transfer of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, was on hold while a court case proceeded.

The father and son are now at family detention facility in Dilley, Texas, near San Antonio.

They were taken into custody last week outside their home in Minnesota. Neighbors and school officials said that federal immigration officers used the preschooler as “bait” by telling him to knock on the door to his house so that his mother would answer.

The Department of Homeland Security has called that description of events an “abject lie.” It said the father fled on foot and left the boy in a running vehicle in their driveway.

Ramos’ attorney, Jennifer Scarborough, didn’t immediately respond to phone or email messages from the Associated Press seeking comment. The Department of Homeland Security sent a response only reiterating its version of events, insisting officers did not arrest or target the child. Their statement did not address the judge’s court order.

Federal officials have said the father is in the U.S. illegally, without offering details. Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff, said the man entered the country in December 2024.

The family’s attorney said he had a pending asylum claim allowing him to stay in the country.

Hollingsworth and Gonzalez write for the Associated Press.