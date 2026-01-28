Putin hosts Syria’s interim leader for talks, with Russian military bases on the agenda

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Syrian interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa pose for a photo during their meeting at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, on Wednesday.

Syria’s interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa visited Moscow on Wednesday for the second time in less than four months, and Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized his readiness to help the country rebuild its war-battered economy.

“I know that there is a lot that’s necessary to restore in Syria, and our economic operators, including the construction sector, are ready for this joint work,” Putin said.

The talks also were expected to focus on the future of Russian military bases in Syria, a key foothold for Moscow in the Mediterranean.

Putin said Russia has supported Syria’s government’s effort to restore control over its entire territory, including areas controlled by the Kurds.

“We have closely followed your efforts to restore Syria’s territorial integrity, and I would like to congratulate you on this process gaining speed,” Putin said. “You know that we always stood for the restoration of Syria’s territorial integrity, the country’s integrity, and we support all your efforts in this direction.”

Al-Sharaa, who first visited Russia in October, thanked Putin for helping to stabilize Syria.

He led a swift rebel offensive in December 2024 that ousted former Syrian President Bashar Assad, who enjoyed Moscow’s support for years as his government fought a devastating civil war.

Russian forces recently have begun pulling out of positions in northeastern Syria in an area still controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces after the group lost most of its territory in an offensive by government forces.

Russia, which in recent years has been focused on the fighting in Ukraine and kept only a small military contingent in Syria, didn’t try to counter the rebel offensive. It gave asylum to Assad and his family after he fled the country.

Despite having been on opposite sides during the civil war, the interim government in Damascus has signaled readiness to develop ties with Moscow in apparent hopes it could help rebuild the war-shattered country and offer a way to diversify its foreign policy.

For the Kremlin, it’s essential to keep its naval and air bases on Syria’s coast, the only such outposts outside the former Soviet Union that are crucial for maintaining Russia’s military presence in the Mediterranean. Russian authorities have voiced hope for negotiating a deal to maintain the Hmeimim air base and the naval outpost in Tartus.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said ahead of the meeting that “all issues related to our military’s presence in Syria will be discussed in the talks.”