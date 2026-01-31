Powerful storm threatens East Coast, including parts unaccustomed to heavy snow

Austin Bradbury uses a chainsaw to remove a tree limb above a road in Nashville on Friday.

About 240 million people were under cold weather advisories and winter storm warnings Saturday as a powerful system threatened to bring howling winds, flooding and heavy snow to the East Coast — including blizzard-like conditions stemming from a “bomb cyclone” in the Southeast, a forecaster said.

Temperatures were plummeting as tens of thousands of homes and businesses remained without power from a blast of snow and ice last weekend that snarled traffic, knocked down trees and caused more than 100 deaths. A low temperature of minus-27 degrees was recorded Saturday morning in West Virginia, said Bob Oravec, lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service in College Park, Md.

Parts of the southern Appalachians, the Carolinas and Georgia could see 6 to 10 inches of snow, he said. The Carolinas could see blizzard conditions stemming from the bomb cyclone, a term Oravec used to described an intense, rapidly strengthening storm system off the Southeast coast packing strong winds.

“Anytime you have cold weather advisories or extreme cold warnings, it is dangerous to be outside. Frostbite can occur,” Oravec said. “Especially in areas that have or are experiencing power issues still, prolonged exposure to cold weather is not good for yourself.”

In Myrtle Beach, S.C., 6 inches of snow was expected. The city has no snow removal equipment, and authorities planned to “use what we can find,” Mayor Mark Kruea said.

Subfreezing weather was forecast into the week ahead, with heavy snow in the Carolinas, Virginia and northeast Georgia over the weekend. Up to a foot of snow was expected in parts of North Carolina, and snow was also said to be possible from Maryland to Maine.

The frigid cold was expected to plunge as far south as Florida.

Temperatures neared the teens in Nashville as frustrations escalated for those who spent a week without power.

Terry Miles, a 59-year-old construction worker whose home has had no electricity since the previous storm struck last Sunday, resorted to using a fish fryer for heat and worried about the danger of carbon monoxide.

“I’m taking a chance of killing myself and killing my wife, because — why?” Miles said, pointing to officials after he attended a Nashville Electric Service news conference intended to showcase the utility’s repairs on poles and lines.

More than 127,000 homes and businesses were without electricity, mostly in Mississippi and Tennessee, according to the outage tracking website poweroutage.us. That included more than 47,000 in Nashville as of Saturday morning.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said he shared “strong concerns” with leadership of Nashville Electric Service, adding that residents “need a clear timeline for power restoration, transparency on the number of linemen deployed and a better understanding of when work will be completed in their neighborhood.”

The utility has defended its response, saying the storm that struck last weekend was unprecedented.

Mississippi officials said the massive winter storm was its worst since 1994. About 80 warming centers were opened, and National Guard troops delivered supplies by truck and helicopter.

Experts warned of the growing risks of hypothermia. Frostbite was also a concern in the South, where some people may lack sufficiently warm clothing, said Dr. David Nestler, an emergency medicine specialist at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

More than 100 people have died from Texas to New Jersey, roughly half of them in Tennessee, Mississippi and Louisiana. Some deaths have been attributed to hypothermia; others are suspected to be related to carbon monoxide exposure. Officials have not released details about some deaths.

In North Carolina, hundreds of National Guard soldiers readied to help and state crews worked to prepare roads.

The city of Wake Forest saw a steady stream of people filling propane tanks Friday at Holding Oil and Gas, including José Rosa, who arrived after striking out at three other places.

“I’m here in this cold weather, and I don’t like it,” Rosa said as he held a 20-pound tank.

In Dare County, home to much of North Carolina’s Outer Banks, residents worried that more unoccupied houses in communities like Rodanthe and Buxton could collapse into the Atlantic Ocean.

Hall and Bates write for the Associated Press. AP writers Jeff Martin in Kennesaw, Ga.; Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, S.C.; Gary Robertson in Raleigh, N.C.; Jonathan Mattise and Travis Loller in Nashville; Allen G. Breed in Wake Forest; Sarah Brumfield in Washington; David Fischer in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Devi Shastri in Milwaukee and Hallie Golden in Seattle contributed to this report.